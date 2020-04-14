IMF: Telling the story of the global economic toll to date

In its World Economic Outlook, the IMF details the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic on economies around the world and on markets, urging governments and central banks respond with large amounts of stimulus to save the world economy.

The fund says that the initial shock of the pandemic was strengthened by “the familiar channels” of past crises through the financial markets.

In a flight to safety, investors sought security in safe assets and cash threatening to drive borrowing costs higher and putting huge strains on companies, while all the time unemployment rose as the lockdowns put large parts of the world economy unfreeze.

“Lenders--worried that consumers and firms will not be able to repay--hold back on extending credit,” it notes.

“As more countries are forced to respond to the pandemic with stringent quarantine and containment efforts of the kind seen, for example, in China, Italy, and Spain, this will necessarily entail similar sharp economic activity slowdowns from closures of non-essential workplaces, travel restrictions, and behavioural changes,” the IMF says.

As Chinese factories started out on their prolonged shutdown in January, the IMF tracks the huge slide in commodity prices -- in oil and base metals used in manufacturing.

The slide in crude oil prices also amplifies the economic shock for oil producing nations and emerging markets, in particular.

This increases “the shock from domestic infections, tighter global financial conditions, and weaker external demand” even as nations that import oil tap some benefits.

On the lockdowns, the IMF notes that the restrictions that have put a brake on the world economy are all--too--necessary.

The IMF wants governments and central banks to respond with large amounts of stimulus measures to prevent the world economy sliding deeper and to do what it takes to save lives.

“Necessary measures to reduce contagion and protect lives will take a short-term toll on economic activity but should also be seen as an important investment in long-term human and economic health,” the fund says.