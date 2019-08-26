News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

IMF better placed to avert next financial crisis, as shares rally on Trump trade peace hope

IMF better placed to avert next financial crisis, as shares rally on Trump trade peace hope
By Eamon Quinn
Monday, August 26, 2019 - 06:30 PM

The IMF is in a better place to spot "financial vulnerabilities" that led to the global baking crisis over 10 years ago by monitoring businesses, and markets, and the spending by households and governments around the world, the fund has said.

In a blog post, Monitoring Global Financial Stability, the IMF said that it can now model emerging risks against countries' economic output. It comes as global stock and bond markets signal that the US-China trade wars could lead to a dramatic slowdown in the world econpomy or even recessions in the US and Germany.

Citing remarks it said were made by Queen Elizabeth II in November 2008 at the London School of Economics on why nobody had seen the banking crash coming, the IMF said it is now better prepared.

"We now understand better how financial vulnerabilities can amplify negative shocks and hurt output and employment," the authors said. "The current approach, described in a new IMF paper, involves a systematic assessment of financial vulnerabilities for financial firms and markets, and business, household and government borrowers, and a summary financial stability risk measure in terms of forecast GDP growth depending on financial conditions," according to the fund.

Stock markets continued to follow the commentary by President Donald Trump on his trade war with China, with US indices rising as he suggested that a trade peace deal could be at hand after all.

Shares in global technology firms which had been battered in recent weeks on fears of a global slowdown, rallied strongly, with Apple shares in the US climbing by 2% at one stage.

Last week, President Trump had stoked fears of a major escalation in his administration's multi-billion tariff wars after ordering US companies to quit China.

That had led to fears that the "trade war is now escalating and there is no way of knowing where it will end", said Capital Economics last week.

Meanwhile, at 90.80 pence, sterling in the latest session was little changed against the euro, but still reflecting concerns that Boris Johnson could crash Britain out of the EU without a deal at Halloween.

READ MORE

Building firm Walls says order book strong in Ireland

More on this topic

IMF says tariffs not the answer to trade questionIMF says tariffs not the answer to trade question

IMF focuses on Italy banksIMF focuses on Italy banks

IMF sees ‘serious slowdown’ but no recessionIMF sees ‘serious slowdown’ but no recession

No-deal Brexit could help trigger further slowdown in global growth – IMFNo-deal Brexit could help trigger further slowdown in global growth – IMF

TOPIC: IMF report

More in this Section

Canadian brewer hoping to bring cannabis beer to IrelandCanadian brewer hoping to bring cannabis beer to Ireland

Online banking to introduce additional security steps from next monthOnline banking to introduce additional security steps from next month

Only 6% of cross-border traders prepared for no-deal Brexit, report findsOnly 6% of cross-border traders prepared for no-deal Brexit, report finds

Cork business finds itself on the Brexit frontlineCork business finds itself on the Brexit frontline


Lifestyle

While there’s no great way to guage a podcast’s popularity — the Apple Podcasts charts are the be all and end all for a show’s success — it’s even harder to know how many people are listening to the growing genre of children’s audio; most would presumably be listening on their parents’ phones.Podcast Corner: When kids ditch the screens, and pick up the earphones

As we progress through the second half of the year into colder, shorter days, there’s plenty of advice for interiors enthusiasts on what’s new for autumn and winter, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Plenty of advice for interiors enthusiasts on what’s new for autumn and winter

Richard Reed Parry of Arcade Fire is happy to scale down for a more intimate musical experience at a Cork event he knows well, writes Ed PowerGoing with the flow at Safe Harbour festival

Helen O’Callaghan says a healthy lunch is vital brain food.By the book: Smart bites to fuel their day

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »