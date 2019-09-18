Ignite fetes its latest graduate companies

UCC is seeking participant companies for its widely celebrated Ignite business incubation programme.

The latest group of companies to graduate include Yooni, EziVein, Alex’s Adventure, Peckish and BoxDry.

Eamon Curtin, director of Ignite, said: “There has been tremendously successful companies to come out of the Ignite programme and judging by the quality in this year’s tranche, we believe more national and international success is possible.”

The programme hosts believe many graduates can emulate companies like last year’s Ignite winner ApisProtect, the beehive monitoring firm that has gone on to global acclaim.

ApisProtect founder Fiona Edwards-Murphy, from Kanturk, Co Cork, said this week that the company is now monitoring 20m honey bees across the world.

The firm uses the Internet of Things (IoT) to monitor the health of the beehives, which contributes more than $150bn to the global economy annually, and will double its monitoring capabilities this year in Europe, North America and South Africa.

Ignite mentors include some of Ireland’s best-known entrepreneurs , withrecent additions including Colum O’Sullivan, Cully & Sully, Mary Good, formerly PepsiCo and Kate Hyde, Glencove Group.

This year’s Ignite Awards and Showcase took place at UCC on Tuesday, September 17. EziVein, a medical device firm that makes it easier to take patients’ blood, was named as Bank of Ireland/Ignite Best Business.