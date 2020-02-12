News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home On the Canvass Never Mind The Ballots
Home»business»ELECTION 2020

IFAC's replacement of Seamus Coffey could take months

IFAC's replacement of Seamus Coffey could take months
By Eamon Quinn
Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - 11:15 AM

Naming a successor to Seamus Coffey as head of the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (Ifac) will likely take months should talks to form a new government drag on.

Mr Coffey’s four-year term as chair of the budget watchdog came to an end on December 31, and the University College Cork economist is believed to have turned down taking up a second term.

The chair of Ifac, which is on a statutory footing, is chosen by the finance minister, which means any new appointment won’t be made until a new government is in place. The work of Ifac will continue, a spokesman for the Department of Finance said. Mr Coffey was noted for the 2017 Coffey Report he prepared for the department into the sustainability of corporate finance receipts. Ifac has repeatedly said the economy doesn’t need additional fiscal stimulus and has encouraged spending backed by sustainable revenues.

READ MORE

Eurostat reveals 27% gap between woman and man's pension

More on this topic

Varadkar thinks he will be opposition leader of next governmentVaradkar thinks he will be opposition leader of next government

Cork TD, Michael Collins, apologises for calling Shane Ross a 'scumbag'Cork TD, Michael Collins, apologises for calling Shane Ross a 'scumbag'

Sinn Féin-led minority government worth exploring – Boyd BarrettSinn Féin-led minority government worth exploring – Boyd Barrett

Juno McEnroe: Having prepared for power, FF may now have to get ready for oppositionJuno McEnroe: Having prepared for power, FF may now have to get ready for opposition

TOPIC: Election 2020

The Mick Clifford Podcast