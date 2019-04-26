IDA puts out tender for removal firm for HQ move

The IDA is planning to move 2,290 pieces of delph, cutlery and other kitchen items in its move to its new headquarters in Dublin later this year.

This is revealed in new tender documents made available by the IDA for a ‘move contractor’ to assist with the move from its existing headquarters at Wilton Park to its newly developed premises at Three Park Place on Dublin’s Upper Hatch St.

The inward investment agency is budgeting to spend around €10m on the fit out of its new headquarters after departing its head office for the past 35 years.

In the tender documents for the ‘move contractor’, the IDA said that the proposed move dates are in June/July, August and September and the programme is due to be complete by October of this year.

The main move between the dates will involve the transfer of around 230 staff.

The move will also see the transfer of 230 desktop PCs along with plants, coat stands and chairs.

The IDA is to rent six of the building’s nine floors, with the other floors to be occupied by two other state agencies — under 25-year leases with rent at €60 per sq ft.

“As the project progresses, IDA will continue its endeavours to achieve economies of scale, cost savings and value for money aligned with the public procurement process whilst also ensuring it can secure a new headquarters that complements and underpins the winning of foreign direct investment and jobs for the economic benefit of Ireland,” the IDA said last year.