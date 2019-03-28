NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
business

Icelandic budget airline Wow Air ceases operations

File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, March 28, 2019 - 09:41 AM

Wow Air has ceased operation.

The Icelandic budget airline made the announcement on its website this morning.

Last year the company announced a loss of €30 million for the first nine months of the year - and let go of over 100 staff in December.

The airline, which employs around 1,000 people, has now confirmed that it has entirely ceased operations.

It operated a number of flights to and from Dublin, with its main Reykjavik services allowing connections to several North American airports.

The airline has advised passengers to check if so-called 'rescue-fares' are available with other providers in light of the circumstances.

Wow Air said in a statement: “Wow Air has ceased operation. All Wow Air flights have been cancelled.

“Passengers are advised to check available flights with other airlines.

“Some airlines may offer flights at a reduced rate, so-called rescue fares, in light of the circumstances.”

It added: “Passengers may also be entitled to compensation from Wow Air, including in accordance with European regulation on Air Passenger Rights.

“In case of a bankruptcy, claims should be filed to the administrator/liquidator.”

KEYWORDS

Wow Air

