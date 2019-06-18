Iberdrola: New player enters Irish energy supply market

One of the world's largest utility companies has become the latest supplier to enter Ireland's residential-energy market.

From today, Iberdrola will begin to supply energy to Irish homes.

The company - which has over 100 million customers worldwide - is now the 11th supplier in a crowded market.

Darragh Cassidy, from Bonkers.ie, said it bodes well for Irish consumers.

He said: “Increased competition should mean more choice and lower prices, which can only be good news for hard-pressed energy customers in Ireland who have seen their bills increase hugely over the past two years and who pay among the highest prices for electricity in Europe.

“Iberdrola’s launch of a fixed tariff is also welcome given how volatile energy prices have been in recent times. Fixed tariffs are extremely common in other markets like the UK but suppliers in Ireland have been slow to offer them to customers here.”