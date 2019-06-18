News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Iberdrola: New player enters Irish energy supply market

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 18, 2019 - 07:29 AM

One of the world's largest utility companies has become the latest supplier to enter Ireland's residential-energy market.

From today, Iberdrola will begin to supply energy to Irish homes.

The company - which has over 100 million customers worldwide - is now the 11th supplier in a crowded market.

Darragh Cassidy, from Bonkers.ie, said it bodes well for Irish consumers.

He said: “Increased competition should mean more choice and lower prices, which can only be good news for hard-pressed energy customers in Ireland who have seen their bills increase hugely over the past two years and who pay among the highest prices for electricity in Europe.

“Iberdrola’s launch of a fixed tariff is also welcome given how volatile energy prices have been in recent times. Fixed tariffs are extremely common in other markets like the UK but suppliers in Ireland have been slow to offer them to customers here.”

READ MORE

Providence Resources shares fall on Barryroe funding delay

TOPIC: NONE

More in this Section

Boxed-In Fed Facing A Difficult Balancing Act

Providence Resources shares fall on Barryroe funding delay

Shares in Europe's airline groups plummet on back of profit warning from Lufthansa

Uniphar IPO to finance group's next acquisition phase


Lifestyle

Characters and craic await at Sligo coastline

Living in a glasshouse: Meet stained-glass artist Alison Byrne

Your guide to buying art

7 reasons why Rome is the family-friendly city break of your dreams

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 15, 2019

    • 3
    • 32
    • 34
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »