IBEC warns of employee shortages for sectors of Ireland's economy after Covid-19 lockdown

IBEC warned of labour supply issues after the Covid-19 lockdown.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 08, 2020 - 04:25 PM

There could be a shortage of workers in some sectors of the economy, as the country re-opens the economy after Covid-19 lockdown.

That is according to the head of employers body IBEC (Irish Business and Employers Confederation.)

It comes as many businesses open for the first time today and others plan to open in the coming weeks.

Speaking at the Institute of International and European Affairs, IBEC CEO Danny McCoy says there could be an issue with labour supply.

He says: "In terms of worker showing up, a lot of people have left Ireland during this crisis may or may not be coming back.

"Those who are unemployed in one sector may find that very quickly there is going to be a heavy demand for labour in the economy."

Mr McCoy's comments follow an announcement by Business Minister Heather Humphreys that there is likely to be some relaxation of the two-metre rule in the coming weeks, particularly for services restricted by the social distancing rule.

She said that Fáilte Ireland were working with the HSE and services sector to develop protocols, which are expected to be published on Tuesday.

Restaurants, businesses and pubs among others are awaiting these for guidance on how to reopen their doors.

