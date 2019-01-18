Ibec, UCC and CIT team up for future of work conference

The changing nature of work will bring great opportunities but also risks, Ibec has said ahead of a UCC and CIT-partnered conference.

The business group will host the conference, entitled The Future of Work, Ireland at the Forefront, at the Aula Maxima in UCC on Tuesday.

Ronan O Dubhghaill, Vice President; James Boyle, President, UCC Societies; Professor Patrick O'Shea, President, UCC; Sophie Crosbie, Acting Regional Director IBEC; Brid Ni Dhonnabhain, President, UCC Clubs; Darragh Lonergan, CIT student; and Grianne Bagnell, STEAM Education, UCC. Picture: Clare Keogh

Ibec regional director for Cork, Sophie Crosbie said: "Globalisation, rapid digitalisation, changing lifestyles and new customer preferences mean jobs and careers are being transformed. And the pace of change is accelerating. This brings great opportunity, but also risks.

"Responding effectively at an enterprise, national and international level to the challenges presented by the changing nature of work is a key priority.

"This event will explore a range of topics including what the future of work means for how we engage and educate current and future employees."

Topics at the event, which is partnered by the Irish Examiner, include creating a regulatory and policy environment for a new era of work; and merging labour market trends and both the challenges and opportunities for employers.

Also included will be diversity & inclusivity, and harnessing diversity to maximise organisational performance.

Transitions into work from the educators’ perspective, the graduate perspective and the employer’s perspective will also be explored, as well as how employers and educators can work together to improve employability skills and life-long learning.

Ms Crosbie said: “The new world of work that is emerging is more exciting, but also less predictable.

How organisations, government and individuals respond to these trends will fundamentally affect the quality of our jobs and our lives into the future.

"The event will set out a positive vision for the future of work, and discuss the actions needed to deliver this. We will be joined by a number of leading employers in Cork who will share their insights and experiences.

"A panel of thought leaders from HR, business and academia will discuss the key issues and challenges facing all organisations as we embrace the new technologies and ways of working that are driving change in workplaces.”