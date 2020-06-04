Ibec: Tax revenues may pave way for extension of wage-support scheme

Better-than-expected tax revenues figures for May could pave the way for the wage-support scheme to be extended for some hard-hit companies and their employees to the end of the year, the chief economist at business group Ibec has said.

Gerard Brady said that the Government has the room to do more in terms of business supports, if the corporation tax and income tax revenues continue to hold up in the coming months.

The latest exchequer returns showed that at over €6.2bn, the Government took in more than expected in tax revenues in May, as corporation tax revenues surged and income tax revenues held up even as tax revenues from Vat and excise duties fell sharply.

At over €2.5bn, the corporation tax revenues were up by €1.2bn from May 2019, a surprising outcome that appears to be due to pharma and tech multinationals that are based here and are thriving during the global Covid-19 global slump.

Income tax revenues fell by less than expected, while Vat revenues in the month fell by 35% to almost €1.5bn from a year earlier.

In its latest report on the Covid-19 economic crisis, Ibec said the Government has so far spent €5bn on business and liquidity supports, of which the lion's share, or €4bn, has been put aside to cover the costs of the €350-a-week pandemic unemployment payment for the 12 weeks of that scheme and the separate wage-support scheme.

Mr Brady said there could be more room now to do more on state-guaranteed credit loans and to extend the wage-subsidy scheme until many people or most sectors are back to work.

Ibec said it estimates the costs of extending the wage-subsidy scheme out to the end of October from June at €3.5bn.

It favours extending the wage-subsidy scheme for some sectors to the end of the year as people come off the pandemic unemployment payments.

Mr Brady said a new government should look to Switzerland which has given out €40bn in loans to its SMEs through their state-100%-guaranteed loans in order to fashion a credit-support scheme here.

He said that the equivalent UK government-backed scheme provides for no repayments for the first 12 months at zero-cost to SMEs for loans that are 100%-guaranteed by the state.

In the UK, over 600,000 of their 6m small firms have so far taken out the pandemic loans while only 500 loans have been taken out in the Republic under various Government loan schemes.

Ibec reiterated its call for a €15bn recovery package over two years; a retraining scheme of over €1bn to get people back to work; and a voucher scheme to encourage households to buy domestic products.

Mr Brady forecast unemployment will fall back to 16% by Christmas from 26% currently and to stand at 7% at the end of 2021. However, it will take until 2022 for the jobless rate to get back to February’s rate of below 5%, he said.