Ibec says decisions necessary now to reimagine what Ireland can be after Covid-19

Ibec says decisions need to be made now on to reimagine how Ireland will work in a couple of years.

More than 28% of people signed on last week according to the CSO, a record high following two months of Covid-19 restrictions.

Siobhan Masterson from the business group says issues in society can be fixed - but decisions need to be taken now.

She says: "Outside of the immediacy of the crisis when we look to reimagine what we want Ireland to be and how better we want to be in three or four or five years time,

"It is a mechanism that we need to actually put in place now in order to stress those issues.

"Otherwise we will end up with a very fragmented public policy environment,

"Which I don't believe can deliver the kind of change that we need right now."

Meanwhile, Professor Kieran McQuinn of the Economic and Social Research Institute has warned that government and other policymakers will have to redouble their efforts “to stop the damaging roller coaster” of boom-and-bust for Irish house prices that few other countries experience as the property market here heads for another tumble.

He said the ESRI was preparing to release its study on the effects of the Covid-19 economic fallout on house prices and rents but it was already clear that the Irish property market was heading for a second major slide.