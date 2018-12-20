Ibec boss calls on UK to meet obligations

IBEC CEO Danny McCoy met British Prime Minister Theresa May, Brexit Secretary David Davis and Business Secretary Greg Clark at Downing Street as part of a delegation of key EU business federations, where he stressed the need for urgent progress in Brexit talks.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr McCoy said:

“The message to the UK government was clear, business is increasingly frustrated and concerned at the lack of progress in negotiations. To move past the first phase of talks, which covers Ireland, the financial settlement and citizens’ rights, we need practical solutions and firm commitments, not just rhetoric.”

At the meeting Mr McCoy set out a number of immediate and specific Irish business concerns:

“EU and UK businesses will need an extended transition period to plan and adapt to any new EU-UK trading relationship.

"This period should ensure continuity with existing trading terms. Short-term and short-sighted political pressures must not overtake the overriding and obvious economic rationale for such arrangements,” said Mr McCoy.

“The UK has yet to match its stated commitment to a soft border on the island of Ireland with practical proposals to achieve this. A new approach is needed. The creation of new customs and regulatory barriers on the island of Ireland must be avoided.

Safeguarding the Good Friday Agreement and the future functioning of the all-island economy must not be just an Irish/EU priority, the UK must step up to the mark.

“While EU-UK relations have and will continue to come under strain as negotiations progress, it is important to remind ourselves that UK fortunes will be linked to those of the EU, even after Brexit. The closest possible future relationship is in all our interests.”