IBCB aiming to rebuild confidence in banking

Philip O’Leary, managing partner of Cork law firm FitzGerald Legal & Advisory, has been appointed as a board member to the Irish Banking Culture Board (IBCB), funded by Ireland’s five main retail banks with the aim of rebuilding trust in the sector.

He is one of a 14-member board, along with senior representatives of AIB, Bank of Ireland, KBC Bank Ireland, Permanent TSB and Ulster Bank, plus seven members representing various sectors of Irish society and bank stakeholders.

The IBCB is chaired by former Court of Appeal judge John Hedigan.

Philip O’Leary said: “I am delighted to be appointed as an IBCB board member. I am looking forward to being a part of an organisation with the aim of giving a voice to cultural improvements in the banking sector industry, whilst improving customer outcomes.”

I hope that my varied years of experience will lend itself well to being on the board and that in the short and long terms we can make a noticeable difference to the culture and better customer outcomes of the Irish Banking industry.

Philip brings more than 20 years experience advising financial institutions on new lending, restructure, asset sales and recovery.

Fitzgerald Legal & Advisory specialises in commercial, corporate and high value personal and commercial borrowing.

Along with Mr Justice John Hedigan, the full board of the new IBCB comprises: Marion Kelly, acting CEO of the IBCB; Angela Black, chief executive, Citizens Information Board; Professor Blanaid Clarke, McCann FitzGerald Chair in Corporate Law at Trinity College Dublin; Dara Deering, executive director and head of retail banking, KBC Bank Ireland; Jane Howard, CEO, Ulster Bank; Padraic Kissane, financial adviser; Ger Mitchell, group HR director, Permanent TSB; Robert Mulhall, managing director, AIB Consumer Banking; Vincent Mulvey, group chief risk officer, Bank of Ireland Group; Gareth Murphy, acting general secretary, Financial Services Union; Philip O’Leary, managing partner, head of commercial department, FitzGerald Legal & Advisory; Sue O’Neill, chair of the Small Firms Association (SFA) and managing director of Shellcove (AMC); and Martin Stapleton, chairman of the Farm Business Committee, Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).