News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Iarnród Éireann has €1.1m deficit as user numbers rise

Iarnród Éireann has €1.1m deficit as user numbers rise
By Seán McCárthaigh

Reporter

Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - 07:05 PM

Losses at Iarnród Éireann rose slightly last year, despite record passenger numbers which helped drive overall revenue 6% higher to €280.9m.

The latest annual report of the State-owned railway company shows it had a deficit of €1.1m in 2018 — an increase of 6.7% — when Iarnród Éireann had actually budgeted for a surplus of €6.5m.

The losses came against a background of an increase in passenger journeys across all services — with overall numbers up 5.3% to 47.9m — a record number on the rail network. As a result, passenger revenue was up 7.8% to €220.9m. However, Government funding under the Public Service Obligation subvention fell by 22.3% to €89.3m.

Iarnród Éireann chairman Frank Allen said the passenger numbers showed the essential role of rail transport. “We are committed to building on this success to ensure that rail will continue to provide a credible alternative to private cars for more people,” he said.

Mr Allen said the company was encouraged by the strong commitment shown by the Government to rail transport in the National Development Plan, involving a €2bn investment in the next decade. Mr Allen said the company’s investment priority would be to address capacity constraints on commuter and Dart services. However, additional trains and carriages will not become available until 2021.

Chief executive Jim Meade said the increase in passenger figures had come from an increase in the frequency of Dart services and strong economic growth. Last year’s papal visit, a series of outdoor concerts, and a busy GAA season also contributed to the rising numbers of rail users.

He welcomed the budget commitment of State funding. “It is hugely significant and will allow us to begin to address the underfunding of the past decade,” said Mr Meade.

He warned that the company’s balance sheet remained vulnerable to an economic downturn or a reduction in exchequer funding as its net assets were €47.4m, which he described as “low”.

Iarnród Éireann, which owns Rosslare Europort, confirmed it is to invest €25m on expanding the port’s facilities over the next five years to secure its future by attracting new shipping companies. Rosslare Europort’s revenue fell 4.5% last year to €10.6m. Mr Meade said Rosslare’s strategic importance would increase with Brexit, offering the fastest connection to mainland Europe from Ireland by sea.

The company’s freight division continued to suffer losses although the size of the annual deficit fell by 10.5% to €646,000.

More on this topic

Irish Rail to give body cameras to staff to combat anti-social behaviourIrish Rail to give body cameras to staff to combat anti-social behaviour

'Concerning' level of complaints of anti-social behaviour on Dublin-Westport train route'Concerning' level of complaints of anti-social behaviour on Dublin-Westport train route

Woman gives birth to baby girl on packed Galway to Dublin train Woman gives birth to baby girl on packed Galway to Dublin train

Footage shows dangerous incidents at level crossings as Irish Rail calls for vigilance Footage shows dangerous incidents at level crossings as Irish Rail calls for vigilance

TOPIC: Irish Rail

More in this Section

Louis Copeland to open Cork storeLouis Copeland to open Cork store

Dispute over lease at Cork city centre premises to be fast trackedDispute over lease at Cork city centre premises to be fast tracked

Management company loses High Court action over right of access to hotelManagement company loses High Court action over right of access to hotel

Cork's Fota Adventure Park faces closure without affordable insuranceCork's Fota Adventure Park faces closure without affordable insurance


Lifestyle

The Great Hack looks at the implications of the scandal involving Cambridge Analytica and Facebook, writes Laura Harding.When tech firms go bad: Netflix's new documentary on Cambridge Analytica / Facebook scandal

Often hailed as one of the greatest animated films ever made, The Lion King has a special place in the hearts of generations of children.New King of the jungle: The director behind The Lion King remake

There was a time when people cast spells. They didn’t necessarily work, but people cast them.GameTech: Here’s hoping we’re spellbound by The Witcher

Maureen Flynn, director of nursing, HSE National Quality Improvement Team.Working life with Maureen Flynn

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »