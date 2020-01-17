News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

IAG price soars as share restrictions are removed

IAG price soars as share restrictions are removed
By Reuters
Friday, January 17, 2020 - 04:50 PM

Shares in Aer Lingus owner IAG soared by well over 5% after the airline owner lifted a restriction on non-EU investors’ ability to buy its stock.

Last year, IAG - which also owns British Airways and Spanish carriers Iberia and Vueling - set the maximum level for ownership of its shares by non-Europeans at 47.5% in a bid to maintain its status as a European-owned airline.

IAG said that non-EU ownership had dropped to 39.5% and, as such, it was removing the cap which had been in effect for 11 months.

Meanwhile, struggling British regional airline Flybe is, reportedly, in talks with the UK government about a loan on commercial terms that would not represent a bailout.

Ryanair and British Airways have attacked a UK government-backed support plan for Flybe, complaining that it prevents a level playing field and breaches state aid rules.

But Flybe’s boss Mark Anderson has, reportedly, told staff any government help would be made on commercial terms.

“We are in conversation with the government around a financial loan - a loan, not a bailout - a commercial loan, but that is the same as any loan we’d take from any bank,” he was quoted as saying.

The UK government has said that its support for Flybe does not breach EU rules on state aid.

Flybe was rescued from near-collapse on Tuesday, when its shareholders agreed to invest more money alongside a UK government support plan.

Details of that government support have not been made public.

Media reports say it involves the deferral of a passenger tax bill.

Flybe is owned by Connect Airways, a consortium created by Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group and investment adviser Cyrus Capital.

-Reuters

READ MORE

Funds mull Google exit on $1tn valuation

More on this topic

'New decade, new uniform': Aer Lingus unveil brand new uniform from Louise Kennedy'New decade, new uniform': Aer Lingus unveil brand new uniform from Louise Kennedy

Willie Walsh''s retirement as boss of IAG ''won''t change Aer Lingus plans''Willie Walsh''s retirement as boss of IAG ''won''t change Aer Lingus plans''

IAG chief executive Willie Walsh is to retireIAG chief executive Willie Walsh is to retire

Aer Lingus to curtail short-haul expansionAer Lingus to curtail short-haul expansion

Aer LingusAirlineBusinessTOPIC: http://www.breakingnews.ie/

More in this Section

Microsoft pledges to remove entire historical carbon footprint by 2050Microsoft pledges to remove entire historical carbon footprint by 2050

''Politically-sensitive'' costs of rents and health insurance rise''Politically-sensitive'' costs of rents and health insurance rise

C&C shares sink on news of CEO exitC&C shares sink on news of CEO exit

Cairn Homes shares rise 2% on sales and buybackCairn Homes shares rise 2% on sales and buyback


Lifestyle

They have absolutely nothing really to do with Jerusalem or indeed with any type of artichoke, so what exactly are these curious little tubers?Currabinny Cooks: Exploring the versatility of Jerusalem artichokes

Arlene Harris talks to three women who have stayed on good terms with their ex.The ex-factor: Three women on staying friends with their former partner

A child sleep expert outlines simple things to do during the day to help children settle better at night.10 clever daytime hacks to help your child get a good night’s sleep

Isabel Conway unveils the top travel trends for the year ahead.The travel trends for 2020: From the ‘skip-gen’ vacation to vegan breaks

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 31
  • 33
  • 41
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »