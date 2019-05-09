NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
'I do this for fun': Ben Dunne's gyms on course for €5m profit this year

By Gordon Deegan
Thursday, May 09, 2019 - 05:10 PM

Businessman Ben Dunne wants to stop selling high sugar content soft drinks from vending machines across his gym network.

He said today: “Drinks with high sugar content are regarded as the new tobacco.”

In an interview, Mr Dunne said that he generates €10,000 a week from sales from a host of products in vending machines across his gyms.

He said:

This is not about profit at all costs. I don’t believe these drinks are a bit healthy and I am very much in favour of not having them for sale in our vending machines.

Mr Dunne said that a decision will be made on the sale of high sugar content drinks at the company’s next board meeting.

He made his comments when confirming that his gym business recorded operating profits of €3.8m in the 12 months to the end of May last as revenues totalled €11m.

Mr Dunne said that membership at his gyms now totals 53,000 - a 20% increase on this time last year. He said that he expects to record an operating profit of €5m in the business’s current financial year ending on May 31.

Mr Dunne said that he doesn’t take a salary from the business. He said: “I do this for fun.”

Accounts for Barkisland (Developments) Ltd which covers a number of Mr Dunnes’s gyms show that business owed Mr Dunne €7.57m in interest-free loans at the end of May last after repaying Mr Dunne €629,370 during the year.

The firm recorded pre-tax profits of €1.54m after revenues increased by 7% from €6.6m to €7.14m in the 12 months to the end of May 2018.

At the end of May last, the firm was sitting on accumulated profits of €11.68m.

Numbers employed total 63 with staff costs of €1.8m.

Mr Dunne said that the business plans to concentrate its growth in the Dublin area and is planning to open two new gyms at Parnell Street and the Clearwater Shopping Centre next year.

The Parnell Street gym will replace an existing gym at Jervis Street where the lease expires next year.

The Barkisland accounts show that Westpoint Health and Fitness recorded profits of €309,530 last year with Carlisle Health and Fitness recording profits of €561,562 and Santry Health and Fitness enjoying profits of €288,469.

The 10-strong gym group includes three gyms outside Dublin at Navan, Waterford and Portlaoise.

