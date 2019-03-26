Hundreds of new jobs in science and health

Cork-based recruitment firm PE Global is currently recruiting for in excess of 500 live jobs, including pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device roles, along with positions within the finance, IT, manufacturing, business and healthcare sectors.

This includes a huge demand for doctors, nurses, healthcare assistants and social care workers to the HSE in Ireland and the NHS in the UK.

In line with this soaring demand, PE Global has appointed three of its recruitment managers to associate directors. Grainne Killilea, David Van Der Vegt and Ken Tierney have all played a big part in the company’s steady growth.

Grainne Killilea has been promoted to an associate director of recruitment with PE Global Locum Express and PE Global Healthcare (Ireland).

She has worked in all areas of recruitment since 2005. Very active in business development, she specialises in providing short and long-term locum and healthcare professionals to the public and private health sectors, managing, motivating and leading healthcare recruitment teams.

David Van Der Vegt has been appointed as associate director recruitment with PE Global Healthcare (UK and International).

He joined shortly at PE’s inception in 2006 and was instrumental in setting up the UK Healthcare Division. He specialises in providing medical personnel to include doctors, nurses, Allied Health Professionals (AHP) and ancillary professionals to the UK, European, Middle Eastern, Australian and New Zealand markets.

Ken Tierney has also been appointed as associate recruitment director.

He has played an integral role in PE’s contracting and temporary teams since joining in 2008. He has recruited across the pharmaceutical, medical device as well as oil and gas sectors for both national and international clients.