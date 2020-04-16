News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Huge surge in coffee sales reported in Ireland

Huge surge in coffee sales reported in Ireland
Rob Horgan of Cafe Velo: ""The chat over a cup of coffee or tea with friends and workmates is a key part of Irish weekly life, and with a lot of people now working from home, they now brew their own each day and sales have soared as a result."
By Olivia Kelleher
Thursday, April 16, 2020 - 03:01 PM

Coffee lovers deprived of their favourite caffeine fix at cafes have turned to the internet to purchase beans online with a major surge in sales across Ireland.

Well known Cork barista, Rob Horgan of Cafe Velo, says that over the last month his online coffee sales have matched the entire volume he sold throughout 2019. This represents a 1200pc increase in sales.

Mr Horgan also has a contract with Aldi supermarkets nationwide.

Sales of Cafe Velo products there have risen by almost 80% since the lockdown was introduced by the company last month.

Such has been the demand that Rob has had to source extra coffee bean supplies from Columbia and Brazil.

Meanwhile, Dunnes, Supervalu, Lidl, Centra and Marks and Spencer have also seen their coffee sales go upwards in recent weeks.

Rob says that Irish people really miss their favourite cafes.

"I think it is one of the things that Irish people miss most about the current pandemic restrictions is the inability to go to a cafe for a cup of coffee or tea with their family, friends or even workmates," Rob said.

"The chat over a cup of coffee or tea with friends and workmates is a key part of Irish weekly life.

"With a lot of people now working from home, they now brew their own each day and sales have soared as a result.

Rob’s own business Cafe Velo in Cork city centre is currently closed because of the pandemic.

"It was a tough decision to make because we could have tried to stay open for takeaway coffees. There were a large number of offices still operating around our premises.

"But it was the right decision to make both for the health and safety of our staff and our customers.

Horgan and his team are kept going with the online demand.

"We have our own roast house and we have had to increase roasting sessions just to keep pace with the demand for beans.

"The global food supply chains are working fine and we have a major shipment of coffee beans due to be delivered in Dublin next week.

"Most people love to start their day with a good coffee or tea. I think it is a reminder of the normal life we all miss so much and look forward to getting back to."

