News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Huawei’s next smartphone ‘cannot use Google apps’

Huawei’s next smartphone ‘cannot use Google apps’
By Press Association
Thursday, August 29, 2019 - 11:09 AM

Huawei’s next flagship smartphone will not be able to use Google apps and services under the current US trade ban, Google has said.

The Chinese firm is expected to launch its new Mate 30 line of smartphones in the autumn.

However, Google has told the Reuters news agency that, under the current US restrictions on trade with Huawei, the new phones cannot be sold with licensed apps such as Google Maps or Gmail which form part of its Android operating system.

Huawei uses Google’s Android operating system to power its line-up of smartphones.

The Chinese firm was effectively blacklisted by the US government in May, amid allegations that the company was a threat to US national security because of alleged close ties to the Chinese government – something Huawei has always denied.

Huawei will continue to use the Android OS and ecosystem if the US government allows us to do so

A temporary licence was issued by the US government earlier in the summer and renewed again last week, which has allowed Huawei to maintain existing devices, but does not apply to new products such as the Mate 30, Google said.

US companies are able to apply for specific products to be exempted from the ban, but Google has not said whether it had applied for any such licences.

“Huawei will continue to use the Android OS and ecosystem if the US government allows us to do so,” a Huawei spokesman said.

“Otherwise, we will continue to develop our own operating system and ecosystem.”

The forthcoming Mate 30 launch will be the first major phone released by the company since the restrictions were introduced.

In June, Huawei’s UK managing director, Anson Zhang, said “nothing has changed” for the Chinese company despite the ban and it would continue to provide software and security updates for Android in both the short and long-term.

However, earlier this month, the company unveiled its own operating system, HarmonyOS, which it said it could use if it was no longer able to access Android in the future – but has said its first choice is to continue using Android.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Students visit China in Huawei initiativeStudents visit China in Huawei initiative

Huawei chief confident over future despite US export curbsHuawei chief confident over future despite US export curbs

Huawei in US short reprieveHuawei in US short reprieve

Huawei founder says ‘UK won’t say no to us’ over 5G rolloutHuawei founder says ‘UK won’t say no to us’ over 5G rollout

AndroidGoogleHuaweiTOPIC: Huawei

More in this Section

Thomas Cook rescued by Club Med ownerThomas Cook rescued by Club Med owner

In Brexit Britain, only the few win as pound crashesIn Brexit Britain, only the few win as pound crashes

Iceland tourism slump ‘to end’Iceland tourism slump ‘to end’

Interim examiner appointed to firm that operates Dublin cafes and gastropubInterim examiner appointed to firm that operates Dublin cafes and gastropub


Lifestyle

As let’s face it routines and schedules mostly go out the window during the summer months.Mum's the word: A study in getting us all ready to slot back into the school routine

East Cork vegetable farmers Joe and Sandra Burns see eating seasonally and educating the next generation as the cornerstones of sustainability, so it’s all hands on deck as their children learn through doing, writes Ellie O’Byrne.‘We just go out and pick what we need for dinner’

The Cork couple behind Gare St Lazare are back with a second instalment of their widely-praised take on the strange and wonderful ‘How It Is’, writes Marjorie Brennan.A novel approach to Beckett

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 28, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

  • 1
  • 8
  • 10
  • 35
  • 37
  • 42
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »