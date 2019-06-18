Huawei laptops return to Microsoft online store

Laptops made by Huawei have reappeared on the Microsoft online store after they were removed in the wake of a US executive order which cracked down on the Chinese company.

Last month, President Donald Trump issued an order which effectively banned Huawei from trading with any US companies.

The restrictions saw Google announce it would no longer give Huawei full access to its Android operating system for future devices, although a temporary licence has since been agreed that enables Google to support and update the Android software currently running on existing Huawei phones, although this expires in August.

Microsoft provides the Windows operating system software which powers Huawei’s laptop line-up.

The US firm said in a statement: “We have been evaluating, and will continue to respond to, the many business, technical and regulatory complexities stemming from the recent addition of Huawei to the US department of commerce’s Export Administration Regulations Entity List.

“As a result, we are resuming the sale of existing inventory of Huawei devices at Microsoft Store.”

Social media users reported seeing several Huawei laptops reappear on the US version of the Microsoft Store.

Huawei has also reportedly recently scrapped the release of a new laptop as it continues to deal with the fallout from the US trade restrictions.

On Monday the Chinese company’s founder, Ren Zhengfei, said revenues will be 30 billion US dollars less than forecast over the next two years as a result of the ban.

The Huawei founder said it had never occurred to executives that the US government would be so determined to take such a wide range of what he called extreme measures against the company.

“I think both sides will suffer,” he said.

“No-one will win.”

- Press Association