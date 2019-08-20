News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Huawei in US short reprieve

Huawei in US short reprieve
By David Shepardson and Karen Freifeld
Tuesday, August 20, 2019 - 06:00 AM

US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross said the US government will extend a reprieve given to Huawei that permits the Chinese firm to buy supplies from US companies so that it can service existing customers, even as nearly 50 of its units were being added to a US economic blacklist.

The department said the 90-day extension “is intended to afford consumers across America the necessary time to transition away from Huawei equipment, given the persistent national security and foreign policy threat”.

“As we continue to urge consumers to transition away from Huawei’s products, we recognise that more time is necessary to prevent any disruption,” Mr Ross said.

He also said he was adding 46 Huawei affiliates to the so-called Entity List — a list of companies effectively banned from doing businesses with US customers — raising the total number to more than 100 Huawei entities that are covered by the restrictions.

The list includes Huawei affiliates in Argentina, Australia, Belarus, China, Costa Rica, France, India, Italy, Mexico and numerous other countries. 

Mr Ross said the extension was to aid US customers, many of which operate networks in rural America.

Wilbur Ross with Donald Trump
Wilbur Ross with Donald Trump

“We’re giving them a little more time to wean themselves off,” Mr Ross told Fox Business Network.

Shortly after blacklisting the company in May, the US commerce department initially allowed Huawei to purchase some American-made goods in a move aimed at minimising disruption for its customers.

The extension, through November 18, renews an agreement continuing the Chinese company’s ability to maintain existing telecoms networks and provide software updates to Huawei handsets.

The department said it is now requiring the exporter, re-exporter, or transferor to obtain a certification statement from any Huawei entity prior to using the temporary general licence.

Asked what will happen in November to US companies, Mr Ross said: “Everybody has had plenty of notice of it, there have been plenty of discussions with the president.”

When the department blocked Huawei from buying US goods earlier this year, it was seen as a major escalation in the China-US trade war.

The US government blacklisted Huawei, alleging the Chinese company is involved in activities contrary to national security or foreign policy interests.

- Reuters

READ MORE

No-deal Brexit tariffs could ‘massively reduce’ competitiveness, warn British farmers

More on this topic

Huawei founder says ‘UK won’t say no to us’ over 5G rolloutHuawei founder says ‘UK won’t say no to us’ over 5G rollout

Huawei UK boss insists ‘nothing has changed’ despite US trade restrictionsHuawei UK boss insists ‘nothing has changed’ despite US trade restrictions

US firms find legal route around Huawei blacklistUS firms find legal route around Huawei blacklist

Huawei laptops return to Microsoft online storeHuawei laptops return to Microsoft online store

TOPIC: Huawei

More in this Section

Uber appoints new manager for its Ireland/UK operationUber appoints new manager for its Ireland/UK operation

Ibec urges Government to invest in key projects as economy growth to slowIbec urges Government to invest in key projects as economy growth to slow

Gov should be planning for no-deal Brexit by putting legislation and funding in placeGov should be planning for no-deal Brexit by putting legislation and funding in place

Tory Party chairman James Cleverly: Jamie Oliver’s restaurant collapse not about BrexitTory Party chairman James Cleverly: Jamie Oliver’s restaurant collapse not about Brexit


Lifestyle

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 20, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »