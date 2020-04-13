News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Huawei defends role in UK’s 5G network

Huawei defends role in UK’s 5G network
By Press Association
Monday, April 13, 2020 - 12:42 PM

Chinese hi-tech company Huawei has defended its role in the development of 5G in the UK.

The move comes after a Tory backbench attack on the company’s involvement in the roll-out of the advanced system in the UK.

The telecoms giant has said it would be a “disservice” to Britain if it was stopped from being involved in the new generation of data networks, according to reports.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson approved the Chinese company having a limited stake in the UK’s 5G development in January.

The move caused tensions with the US administration of President Donald Trump, and raised concern among some Tory backbenchers, including former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith.

Giving the green light to Huawei caused tensions with the Trump administration (Evan Vucci/AP)
Giving the green light to Huawei caused tensions with the Trump administration (Evan Vucci/AP)

The Chinese firm said it was keen to keep British people connected during the coronavirus outbreak.

In an open letter, Huawei’s UK chief Victor Zhang said that there had been a 50% boost to home data use during the course of the virus outbreak in the UK.

He wrote: “There are those who choose to continue to attack us without presenting any evidence.

“Disrupting our involvement in the 5G rollout would do Britain a disservice.”

The Government has stated that Huawei would be limited to a 35% involvement in the roll-out of 5G in the UK.

Some Tory MPs have raised concerns about security issues if the Chinese firm is involved in Britain’s 5G roll-out.

More on this topic

Huawei launches new flagship smartphone P40 series without Google services in the Irish marketHuawei launches new flagship smartphone P40 series without Google services in the Irish market

US vice president indicates Huawei decision could jeopardise UK trade talksUS vice president indicates Huawei decision could jeopardise UK trade talks

BT faces €590m bill over UK restriction on HuaweiBT faces €590m bill over UK restriction on Huawei

Johnson defends Huawei decision as Pompeo warns of ‘real risk’ from Chinese firmJohnson defends Huawei decision as Pompeo warns of ‘real risk’ from Chinese firm

5GHuaweimobilepoliticsTOPIC: Huawei

More in this Section

Supply chain continues as Port of Cork maintains full shipping scheduleSupply chain continues as Port of Cork maintains full shipping schedule

‘Being left out to dry’ as insurers deny Covid-19 claims‘Being left out to dry’ as insurers deny Covid-19 claims

Retail workers feeling pressure to work extra hours, struggling with childcareRetail workers feeling pressure to work extra hours, struggling with childcare

Big airlines seek subsidies after Covid-19 crisisBig airlines seek subsidies after Covid-19 crisis


Lifestyle

Having trouble sleeping right now? You’re not the only one.Video: 5 tips for better sleep during the pandemic

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 11, 2020

  • 13
  • 16
  • 20
  • 28
  • 37
  • 47
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »