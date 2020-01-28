News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Huawei bosses react to 5G network decision on ‘high-risk vendors’

Huawei bosses react to 5G network decision on ‘high-risk vendors’
By Press Association
Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - 07:31 PM

Huawei bosses have said “high risk” is a status it has grown used to, as the Government gave the go-ahead for the Chinese firm to have a limited role in the UK’s 5G network.

The National Security Council chaired by the British Prime Minister today decided that “high-risk vendors” should be allowed to play a peripheral role in the network, but capped at 35%.

Such vendors should be barred from all safety-related and critical networks, it said.

We are going to work with the UK Government and our global customers to make sure there is a higher standard in place

Jeremy Thompson, vice president of Huawei UK, told the press that the “high risk” tag is a “fact of life” for the company.

“When Huawei first arrived in the UK, it had high-risk status because it was unknown and I understand now we’ve got high-risk status, and one of the reasons is because we have a high market share, and the country of origin has also been mentioned,” he said.

“That’s a fact of life, there’s nothing we can do about that.”

While senior Huawei executives welcomed the Government’s verdict, they warned that it was “too early” to predict the potential impact.

“We probably have higher than 35% on two and lower in another two” networks, Mr Thompson said of the cap.

“There’s opportunity for rebalancing, that may not be an option for us but it’s not a million miles away from where we are currently and there are three years to manage this, so we think it will be a soft landing, if any impact at all,” he added.

Vice president Victor Zhang said the company believes openness and transparency is the best way to “rebuild the trust” in Huawei.

But when asked by the PA news agency whether the development might help improve relations with the US, the company said it “doesn’t change anything – today is about our relationship with our customers in the UK”.

“We are going to work with the UK Government and our global customers to make sure there is a higher standard in place and to make sure we are working with the customers to design the most resilient network,” Mr Zhang said.

More on this topic

Johnson sets up clash with Trump by giving Huawei limited 5G role in the UKJohnson sets up clash with Trump by giving Huawei limited 5G role in the UK

Huawei risk can be mitigated, UK cyber security experts sayHuawei risk can be mitigated, UK cyber security experts say

Huawei set for UK 5G network go-aheadHuawei set for UK 5G network go-ahead

Huawei postpones developer conference amid coronavirus outbreakHuawei postpones developer conference amid coronavirus outbreak

5GHuaweimobileTOPIC: Huawei

More in this Section

Airbus shares soar in past decade to top €107bn valueAirbus shares soar in past decade to top €107bn value

Philips to sell domestic appliance division to complete move into health technologyPhilips to sell domestic appliance division to complete move into health technology

Boost for motor trade but bar sales remain in doldrumsBoost for motor trade but bar sales remain in doldrums

Ireland is a tech hotspot but rural areas left in coldIreland is a tech hotspot but rural areas left in cold


Lifestyle

From Audrey Hepburn wearing a strapless ballerina gown, to Angelina Jolie in a suit, the red carpet rarely disappoints.13 of the biggest fashion moments in Bafta history

You might not be able to dictate when you menstruate, but you might be able to help alleviate some of the symptoms.Can you ‘biohack’ your period?

The American actor never fails to impress with her fashion choices.Blake Lively’s 7 best red carpet moments

Let love bloom with these heartfelt choices. By Hannah Stephenson.5 of the most romantic plants for Valentine’s Day

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »