HSE job searches on Indeed surged at start of Covid-19 outbreak

Job searches amid the Covid-19 pandemic saw a surge in interest for frontline roles with the Health service executive (HSE).

HSE roles and grocery retail jobs were among the fastest-rising search keywords on Indeed according to research published by the jobs site Indeed.

This year between March 20 and April 20 a number of search terms soared:

"HSE driving" increased by 966%

"HSE administration" went up by 720%

"HSE recruitment" grew by by 219%

"HSE healthcare assistant" saw an uptick by 191%

Search terms were compared with the same period last year and many searches peaked in late March.

Speaking about the research, Derek Diviney, vice president at Indeed said the public has tried to help in "whatever way they can" and that Indeed data "clearly shows the huge surge in interest in frontline jobs."

He said that the jobs site was "glad to work with the HSE directly too, helping to support their recruitment campaign for urgent roles at such a pressing time."

Further research by Indeed showed that interest in other frontline roles in the Medtech sector also increased and that searches for "Medtronic" saw increases of 1412% and "Medical Laboratory" rose by 337%.

Similarly searches for jobs in grocery also soared on foot of hiring announcements, with searches for "Supermarket" rising by 551%.