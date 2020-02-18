News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

HSBC profit plummets by 33% to €12bn

HSBC profit plummets by 33% to €12bn
By Press Association
Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - 07:38 AM

HSBC has reported a 33% fall in pre-tax profit for 2019 to $13.35bn (€12bn), below analysts’ expectations and those of its own chief executive.

The bank said the drop was due to “a goodwill impairment” of $7.3bn (€6.7bn).

“This arose from an update to long-term economic growth assumptions, which impacted a number of our businesses,” HSBC’s annual results statement said.

The group’s 2019 performance was resilient, however parts of our business are not delivering acceptable returns

Interim chief executive Noel Quinn indicated more was expected of the company.

He said: “The group’s 2019 performance was resilient, however parts of our business are not delivering acceptable returns.”

The bank has its headquarters in London but almost half of its revenue and nearly 90% of its profits in 2018 came from Asia, with much of that coming from Hong Kong.

HSBC said it will “continue to monitor the recent coronavirus outbreak, which is causing economic disruption in Hong Kong and mainland China and may impact performance in 2020”.

“Depending on how the situation develops, there is the potential for any associated economic slowdown to impact our expected credit losses in Hong Kong and mainland China.”

The HSBC statement also addressed Brexit, saying that: “Now that the UK has officially left the EU, negotiations can begin on their future relationship.

“This has provided some certainty, but no trade negotiation is ever straightforward. It is essential that the eventual agreement protects and fosters the many benefits that financial services provide to both the UK and the EU.”

It added that as well as remaining close to Europe, the UK must also strengthen its links with other key partners, including the US, China and south-east Asia.

Mr Quinn said he and his team had begun implementing a plan to “increase returns for investors, create the capacity for future investment, and build a platform for sustainable growth”.

The restructure involves “consolidating” of some parts of the business and “reorganising the global functions and head office”.

In August the company announced 4,700 job cuts from its then workforce of 238,000.

More on this topic

Bank not allowed write off tax billBank not allowed write off tax bill

Royal Bank of Scotland rebrands and hands special dividend to UK taxpayersRoyal Bank of Scotland rebrands and hands special dividend to UK taxpayers

KBC Bank tracker bill likely to top out at €143m at 3,769 casesKBC Bank tracker bill likely to top out at €143m at 3,769 cases

Bank who overcharged interest is ordered to pay €35,000 compensationBank who overcharged interest is ordered to pay €35,000 compensation

coronavirusHSBCNoel QuinnTOPIC: Banks

More in this Section

Coronavirus: Global oil demand to fall first time in a decadeCoronavirus: Global oil demand to fall first time in a decade

Four Star Pizza raises dough for UK expansionFour Star Pizza raises dough for UK expansion

Five Guys records €1.1m lossesFive Guys records €1.1m losses

More weedkiller lawsuits but this time it’s not RoundupMore weedkiller lawsuits but this time it’s not Roundup


Lifestyle

FOR many of us, health insurance is high on the list of financial products which that we tend to avoid changing out of fear and confusion.Money and Cents: cover all the bases for best health insurance

Anya Taylor-Joy plays the titular Emma in the latest adaptation of Jane Austen’s romantic comedy about the spoilt, meddling matchmaker who means well, says Laura HardingAnya Taylor-Joy: ‘Emma is my little monster’

Setting sail to travel the world as part of your job has a romance all of its own but for marketing manager Máire Cronin and engineer Mark Crowe it led to love.Wedding of the Week: Cruise ship co-workers Máire and Mark sail off into sunset

One of the genres that has seen exponential growth in the podcast world is the sleepcast. Open Spotify on your phone in the evening and a number of offerings are available, writes Eoghan O'SullivanThe Podcast Corner: podcasts that will put you to sleep

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »