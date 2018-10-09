How will the Budget 2019 affect you? Find out with our Budget calculator, provided by KPMG

Find out what Budget 2019 means for you with our Budget calculator, provided by KPMG.
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
Related Articles
Resignation 'out of the question' for Shane Ross while Independent Alliance convinced of 'commitment' on granny flat grant
Watch: 'All that matters is trying to deliver better outcomes for people' says Donohoe on #Budget19
USI: 'This is a 'no budget' budget for students'
#Budget19 reaction: 600,000 people living with disabilities 'overlooked'
More in this Section
Bank of England warns of ‘pressing’ need for EU action to avoid no-deal Brexit risks
Facebook’s UK tax bill jumps to £15.8m – but tech giant to pay just £7.4m
Sale plan boosts UK retailer French Connection
US stock indexes end mixed as tech companies slide further
Breaking Stories
‘Everybody is beautiful’ say PrettyLittleThing as their Instagram post sparks fierce obesity debate
‘Celebrate your body’ – Hayley Hasselhoff’s fashion advice for every occasion
5 trees ideal for small outdoor spaces
Ask a counsellor: ‘I’m caught in the middle of my friend’s affair and don’t know what to do’
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job