How does the Pixel 4 compare to the iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy S10?

Google has unveiled its latest flagship smartphone which it hopes can challenge the likes of Apple and Samsung in the phone market.
Here is a closer look at how the Pixel 4 compares to its biggest rivals.
– Google Pixel 4
Pricing starts at £669
5.7-inch FHD+ OLED display
2800mAH battery with “all-day battery life” and fast and wireless charging capabilities
Snapdragon 855 processor
Google Assistant built-in
Dual rear camera system including 16 and 12.2-megapixel lenses
Low-light Astrophotography capability
8-megapixel front-facing camera
4K video capture at 30 frames per second
– iPhone 11
Pricing starts at £729
6.1-inch Liquid Retina display
Up to 17 hours of video playback battery life with fast and wireless charging
IP68 splash, water and dust resistant
A13 Bionic chip processor with machine learning
Dual rear camera system including two 12-megapixel lenses
Low-light photography Night mode
12-megapixel front-facing camera
4K video capture at 24, 30 or 60 frames per second
– Samsung Galaxy S10
Pricing starts from £799
6.1-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display
3400mAH battery with up to 18 hours video playback battery life
Wireless charging and PowerShare other device charging capability
Triple rear camera system including two 12 and one 16-megapixel lens
10-megapixel front-facing camera
Ultra high definition 4K video capture at 60 frames per second