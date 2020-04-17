News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Household energy spike as remote working becomes norm

More time on computers and other devices has contributed to a spike in energy use. Picture: PA Photo/iStock
By Pádraig Hoare
Friday, April 17, 2020 - 03:35 PM

There has been an 11% rise in the amount of energy being used by Irish households since the implementation of pandemic measures, with some increasing their output by a fifth.

Property firm Savills Ireland and energy company Pinergy measured energy output due to the impact of social distancing and stay-at-home measures.

The first in a series of analysis, which measured the first two weeks in March with the last two using Pinergy smart meter data, found overall consumption in family homes is up approximately 11%, with some up by over 20%.

The morning energy consumption peak has reduced by as much as 30%, Savills and Pinergy said, pointing to a change in social habits — people getting out of bed later, having no commute to work, school, or college.

After 6pm, consumption was down by between 10% and 20%, reflecting what Savills and Pinergy said was a return to the traditional 9am to 5pm working day and families eating earlier, with no commuting home required.

In addition, people are going to bed earlier, with consumption remaining lower throughout the evening, the firms said.

Working day consumption between 9am and 5pm was up by almost 30% during certain hours, due to remote working changes.

Savills and Pinergy pointed to virtual meetings and more time on computers and other devices.

Meanwhile, there has been a decrease in consumption among city residents, as well as young renters and students, with many moving back to the family home.

The analysis was of 500 homes throughout Ireland, across a range of demographics and locations.

