News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

House prices slow as analysis reveals 'stagnant' residential market, according to estate agents

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 28, 2019 - 12:00 PM

The average value of a home in Ireland rose by 0.3% in the second quarter of this year.

This brings the growth in the year to date to 0.6% which is down from 3.2% in the same period last year, according to Sherry Fitzgerald, the country's largest estate agents.

In the capital, price growth rose by 0.1% in the first six months of this year compared to 3.3% during the same period in 2018.

Limerick recorded the highest increase so far this year with 2.2%.

Prices in Cork and Galway increased by 0.8% and 0.7% respectively.

"The latest data on house price performance reveals a continued moderation in price inflation most notably in Dublin," said Marian Finnegan, Chief Economist, Sherry FitzGerald.

The ongoing impact of a restricted mortgage market, due to the tightening of the lending policy introduced towards the end of 2017 has restricted affordability and subsequently price inflation.

"This is more notable in higher value location such as Dublin, Wicklow and the regional centres.

"This trend of low price growth is likely to remain a feature of the market."

The volume of new dwelling sales increased nationally by 2% in the first quarter of this year with an increase of 1% in Dublin, according to sales recorded on the Property Price Register.

Comparatively, second-hand sales grew 2% year-on-year and notably remained flat in Dublin in the same period.

According to Ms Finnegan, the review of the residential market reveals some interesting trends.

"The constraints on mortgage lending are effectively controlling price inflation however, they also appear to be impacting activity," said Ms Finnegan.

"On an annual basis, the volume of sales grew by a very modest 0.2% nationally and fell by 3% in Dublin. This is disappointing.

"Despite the strength of our economic performance residential activity levels remain well below norm and are now contracting in some locations.

"It is a cause for concern, as a moderation in activity may lead to a slowdown in construction activity. There is some industry evidence that the new homes market may be slowing due to issues around capacity and building controls.

"However, any reduction in activity needs to be monitored carefully.

"The underlying challenges in the industry remain and every effort needs to be made to support a significant uplift in the delivery of homes to meet the growing needs of our society."

READ MORE

CSO stats show being rich and female is best recipe to a long life

More on this topic

DNG: Allowing help-to-buy scheme to expire could majorly impact housing market

'House supply cost to exceed national debt', warns chair of Land Development Authority

More than 600,000 people in Ireland live in poor housing conditions, say Engineers Ireland

Dublin is still the most expensive city in the Eurozone to live in

TOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

Madame Tussauds owner Merlin agrees €6.6bn takeover deal

Apple design boss Jonathan Ive leaves to set up new company

Ford to close six European plants as part of global cut

US growth continuing but showing signs of fizzling out


Lifestyle

Teen slang translated: The new words every parent should understand

More than half of children have ‘fear of failure’ – 10 ways to help them beat it

Gardening: How lemon grass can add zest to life

50 free days out to enjoy with the kids this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

    • 5
    • 13
    • 16
    • 23
    • 27
    • 35
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »