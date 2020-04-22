Hotels group asks government for events reopening 'roadmap'

The Irish Hotels Federation has called on government to put in place a 'clear roadmap' for the reopening of the tourism sector, and the hosting of events of all sizes.

Yesterday, the government announced an extended ban on mass gatherings of over 5,000 people until September, due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The move has resulted in the cancellation of big gigs and festivals this summer, including the Indiependence, Longitude and Body & Soul music festivals.

Statement on INDIE20, please bear with us over the coming days while we get additional information to you. pic.twitter.com/jhCeon6kVr — INDIE20 (@Indie_pendence) April 21, 2020

Speaking on radio, President of the Irish Hotels Federation, Elaina Fitzgerald Kane has said it will have a big impact on businesses and they now need some certainty:

"When the ceiling came into being as a hundred people, it hit us with such ferocity that we didn't know what to do.

"There are a lot of unanswered questions, and sometimes that happens with quick decisions, and I suppose that's where a lot of the frustration can arise."

"So we are looking for a roadmap, we are looking for clarity"

The extension on event restrictions comes as the Government confirmed the country is now in severe recession, and faces a budget deficit of up to €30bn this year.

The decision will have huge implications for thousands of events across the country, including summer festivals, the League of Ireland, and especially the GAA Championship.

Several Cabinet ministers, speaking to the Irish Examiner, voiced misgivings at having to extend the restrictions, but argued that they “had no choice”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said there will not be any change to current lockdown restrictions before May 5, and that changes after that will happen gradually.