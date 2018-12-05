NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Hotel settles for over €2.5m in Revenue tax defaulter list

Wednesday, December 05, 2018 - 06:00 AM
By Pádraig Hoare

A hotel in Monaghan has settled with Revenue for more than €2.5m, while a health food firm in Cork settled for €846,000, according to the latest tax defaulters’ list.

Westenra Arms Hotel Limited, of The Diamond, Monaghan, settled for just over €1.3m in tax, and €1.27 in interest and penalties.

There was a sizeable number of businesses and individuals in the food and drinks industry among the 65 cases published by Revenue, which came to just over €12.95m in total settlements.

Cork food wholesaler Independent Irish Health Foods Limited of Unit 12, Ballyvourney Industrial Estate, Ballyvourney, settled for a total of €846,092 in tax, interest, and penalties following a Revenue audit case into the under-declaration of Paye, PRSI, USC, and Vat. None of the amount remained unpaid at the end of September, said Revenue.

Plasterer Patrick Joseph Abbott, with an address at 34 Ard Na Greine, Tullamore, Co Offaly, settled for €866,858 in taxes, as well as €984,619 in interest and penalties, after a Revenue audit case involving the non-declaration of Vat. The full €1.85m remained unpaid as of September 30, said Revenue.

Roscommon County Council settled for €456,784 in tax, penalties, and interest following a Revenue audit case into the under-declaration of Vat. None of the settlement remained unpaid at the end of September, said Revenue.


