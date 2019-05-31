NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Hostelworld seeing continued soft demand

By Geoff Percival
Friday, May 31, 2019 - 05:47 PM

Online accommodation booking company Hostelworld has said it has seen continued “softness” in demand over recent months.

The update follows on from a poor set of annual results in April, when Hostelworld reported a near-€5m drop in revenue for 2018 to just over €82m, said adjusted earnings fell by nearly 20% to €21.4m, and said group bookings were flat.

“Hostelworld continues to operate in a highly competitive market where weak consumer sentiment in key EU markets has led to some softness in demand for bookings in recent months,” chairman Michael Cawley told shareholders at the Dublin-based company’s AGM.

The company’s share price — down by over 30% in the past 12 months — fell marginally after the update, but management has stuck with its albeit modest growth outlook for this year.

“While the important summer season is still ahead of us, we currently expect to meet the board’s expectation of modest earnings [EBITDA] growth for the full year,” Mr Cawley said.

Mr Cawley said Hostelworld is making progress with its strategic growth plans, with 2019 being a year of investment in its core brands.

Davy praised the strategy, saying: “Our take on this strategy is that it would give Hostelworld an identity which is much more closely aligned with its core market and its young, dynamic customers.

“We think that the result of the new strategy will be the one feature that was elusive throughout its post-IPO performance — growth.”

READ MORE

Why Trump trade threat tweet for Mexico may have a €1.7bn price tag for Ireland

More on this topic

Brittany Ferries customer says he was 'shoddily' treated

Brittany Ferries accused of ‘screwing over’ customers

Outen about: Sometimes coming home can be the toughest journey

Cruise liner makes work and holidays plain sailing for Cork's Ciara Ambrose

TOPIC: Travel

More in this Section

Business Movers: The biggest appointments in Irish business this week

ARQ soars with remote oil monitoring solution

SafeTrx is world’s top smart water safety app

Maritime wind energy huge potential for jobs


Lifestyle

Eating blueberries every day ‘can improve cardiovascular health’ – how to get more into your diet

Video: You can now stay at a recreation of the Men In Black’s London HQ

Not everyone is convinced Kylie Jenner knows how to wash her face properly, so how should you do it?

5 expert tips to stop money becoming a burden on your relationship

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »