Honda to resume car production in UK next month

Car giant Honda is to restart UK production next month in the latest move by motor manufacturers to resume work.

The company announced it had told employees and suppliers that it intends to commence production operations at its plant in Swindon from June 1.

Production was stopped when the lockdown started on March 23.

Ford announced on Wednesday that it plans to restart production at a number of factories, including two in the UK.

Work will resume on May 18 at the company’s engine plants in Essex, England and Bridgend in South Wales.

Up to 2,000 Jaguar Land Rover workers will return to work at its Solihull factory on Monday, while the company’s engine plant has started to see a gradual revamp of staff numbers this week.

Aston Martin has started a phased return to work for a number of its manufacturing staff at its manufacturing facility in St Athan, Wales.

Production workers at the company’s global headquarters in Warwickshire, England will follow at a later date, as will office and support staff at Aston Martin’s various other UK sites.