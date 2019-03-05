NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Honda pledges to only sell electric cars in Europe by 2025

Tuesday, March 05, 2019 - 06:45 PM

Every new Honda car sold in Europe will be electrified by 2025, the Japanese manufacturer has announced.

This builds on a previous ambition for two-thirds of its sales having a form of electrification by that date.

It aims to achieve the tougher commitment through a combination of plug-in hybrid and pure electric cars.

Honda’s Swindon factory is closing its doors in 2021 (Ben Birchall/PA)

Honda revealed last month that it will shut its factory in Swindon in 2021 as the “significant challenges of electrification” mean it must “revise its global manufacturing operations”.

The plant employs 3,500 workers, but at least as many work for companies across the country which supply the car maker with parts and services.

Honda announced its ambition on electrified car sales at the Geneva Motor Show, where it unveiled a prototype for a new battery-powered hatchback designed for urban commuters.

Honda says its new electric car will have a range of 124 miles (Honda/PA)

Tom Gardner, senior vice president of Honda Motor Europe, said: “Since we made that first pledge in March 2017, the shift towards electrification has gathered pace considerably.

“Environmental challenges continue to drive demand for cleaner mobility. Technology marches on unrelenting and people are starting to shift their view of the car itself.”

Demand for alternatively fuelled vehicles such as hybrids and pure electrics in the UK increased by 34.0% year-on-year last month to take a market share of 5.5%.

The Department for Transport has announced a plan to ban new diesel and petrol cars and vans in the UK from 2040 in a bid to tackle air pollution.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Taoiseach tells Danny Healy-Rae garda checkpoints are out of his hands

Gardaí recover 800-year-old skull of 'The Crusader'

Gemma Collins brands Jason Gardiner ‘bully’ over refrigerator comment

Young Offenders’ Chris Walley nominated for prestigious Oilvier Award


KEYWORDS

Electric carsHonda

More in this Section

Aviva appoints new CEO

Ted Baker's controversial CEO quits

Income tax revenues clouded by payment issues

Expansion costs weigh on profits at Boojum fast food chain


Lifestyle

Burns survivor Catrin Pugh is the face of a new beauty campaign

Struggle with binge eating? 8 expert tips to help beat the cycle

Meet 2019’s new show plants – here are 10 to look out for

Chanel’s first show after Karl Lagerfeld’s death was an emotional tribute to the fashion giant

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 02, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 27
    • 31
    • 44
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »