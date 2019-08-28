News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Homewares retailer JYSK opens new store in Portlaoise

Homewares retailer JYSK opens new store in Portlaoise
By Joe Dermody
Wednesday, August 28, 2019 - 12:00 PM

Maria Sirotkina has been named as the store manager of the newly-opened Portlaoise store of Danish homewares retailer JYSK.

Originally from Russia but now residing in Roscrea, Co Tipperary, Maria holds a first class honours BA in Retail Management and speaks three languages. Having spent many years working in retail at Dunnes Stores and LIDL Ireland, Maria has honed her skills and has worked her way up to now be in a position to run her own store for JYSK in Portlaoise.

Roni Tuominen, JYSK’s head of retail in Ireland, said: “Maria is a natural salesperson but can also get the details right and get the job done well. Her experience speaks for itself and we are looking forward to achieving another successful store opening with Maria in Portlaoise.”

The formal opening of the global homewares brand in Portlaoise is a welcome addition to the town’s business offering. JYSK (pronounced YOOSK) is well known for high quality, on trend products for the home, from the bedroom to the garden.

The brand has also enjoyed a worldwide reputation for expertise and knowledge in sleeping culture, which continues to this day, meaning it specialises in sleeping products – from mattresses, duvets and pillows to bed-frames and bases.

Maria Sirotkina said: “The most exciting part for me is to bring a new shopping experience to Irish customers, and I’m thrilled to be managing the opening of one of the first JYSK stores in Ireland. It’s great to be part of a new company in Ireland that already has such a large network of stores in Europe. JYSK has a great reputation for selling good value, stylish and modern household items and I’m delighted to now be a part of that”.

More on this topic

Irish supermarket price inflation eases back to 2.5% this summer, as spending lifts off to €2.49bnIrish supermarket price inflation eases back to 2.5% this summer, as spending lifts off to €2.49bn

Troubled Huawei eyes Cork in €70m Irish R&D spendTroubled Huawei eyes Cork in €70m Irish R&D spend

Huawei to invest €70m in Ireland over three yearsHuawei to invest €70m in Ireland over three years

Canadian brewer hoping to bring cannabis beer to IrelandCanadian brewer hoping to bring cannabis beer to Ireland

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Huawei to invest €70m in Ireland over three yearsHuawei to invest €70m in Ireland over three years

Northern Ireland in the running for rural 5G trialsNorthern Ireland in the running for rural 5G trials

Harry Ramsden’s sold to rival fish and chips business Deep BlueHarry Ramsden’s sold to rival fish and chips business Deep Blue

45,000 jobs added to the economy in first half of 201945,000 jobs added to the economy in first half of 2019


Lifestyle

The former Bake Off finalist tells Ella Walker about the need to make mistakes, and what the inside of her brain looks like.Bake Off’s Kim-Joy: ‘If I make a pizza, I still like to do faces’

Although rarely serious, back pain is extremely common and can be a real bane. Liz Connor talks to the experts.Blighted by lower back pain? Experts explain the key signs, symptoms and treatments to know about

A new Pinterest report reveals how people are getting organised after the summer break.Is September the second New Year? 4 ways to improve your productivity and happiness this autumn

The D23 Expo gave the people what they wanted and then some.As Disney announces new rides – the mustn’t miss attractions they’re bringing to a park near you

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »