Homewares retailer JYSK opens new store in Portlaoise

Maria Sirotkina has been named as the store manager of the newly-opened Portlaoise store of Danish homewares retailer JYSK.

Originally from Russia but now residing in Roscrea, Co Tipperary, Maria holds a first class honours BA in Retail Management and speaks three languages. Having spent many years working in retail at Dunnes Stores and LIDL Ireland, Maria has honed her skills and has worked her way up to now be in a position to run her own store for JYSK in Portlaoise.

Roni Tuominen, JYSK’s head of retail in Ireland, said: “Maria is a natural salesperson but can also get the details right and get the job done well. Her experience speaks for itself and we are looking forward to achieving another successful store opening with Maria in Portlaoise.”

The formal opening of the global homewares brand in Portlaoise is a welcome addition to the town’s business offering. JYSK (pronounced YOOSK) is well known for high quality, on trend products for the home, from the bedroom to the garden.

The brand has also enjoyed a worldwide reputation for expertise and knowledge in sleeping culture, which continues to this day, meaning it specialises in sleeping products – from mattresses, duvets and pillows to bed-frames and bases.

Maria Sirotkina said: “The most exciting part for me is to bring a new shopping experience to Irish customers, and I’m thrilled to be managing the opening of one of the first JYSK stores in Ireland. It’s great to be part of a new company in Ireland that already has such a large network of stores in Europe. JYSK has a great reputation for selling good value, stylish and modern household items and I’m delighted to now be a part of that”.