Homecare Independent Living announce 200 new jobs

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 - 10:15 AM

Homecare Independent Living has announced the creation of 200 new jobs, adding to their already 1,200 strong team over the next 12 months.

The company, which recently celebrated 23 years in business, provides care, support and housing solutions and the new roles will be based across its domiciliary, housing and support businesses.

HCIL has nine regional offices located across Ireland with plans to expand into its brand new Dublin office imminently.

Up to 50 healthcare assistant and community management roles are immediately available across Dublin with further jobs in finance, HR, marketing, communications, administration, recruitment, housing, maintenance and support.

Mairead Mackle, founder and CEO of HCIL said, “We are delighted to officially launch our recruitment drive this morning with the announcement of 200 new roles across our HCIL suite of businesses in Ireland and an investment of up €5 million.

"This reinforces our commitment not only to our existing team but our ambition to create a range of excellent career opportunities for those interested in being part of a value-led family business that makes a real difference to the lives of our society’s most vulnerable.”


