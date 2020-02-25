Homebuilders say the clock is ticking on the next Government to deliver new homes

Housebuilders in Ireland are embarking on a series of roadshows to lobby newly-elected TDs on what they say are the barriers to housing construction.

Taxes on construction and the difficulty faced by some people in securing mortgages will form the basis of the workshops organised by The Irish Homebuilders Association (IHBA), an association within the Construction Industry Federation (CIF).

The recent general election saw 48 new TDs enter Dáil Éireann. The IHBS hope to engage with as many of them as possible at events in Cork, Limerick, Waterford and Dublin. IHBA chair Neil Durkan said a key challenge facing the industry is the fact that young people can’t secure mortgages.

“Many have been forced into longer term rental with very little prospect of saving for a deposit,” he said.

“The result of fewer couples with mortgages is less people capable of buying a home. This means banks won’t lend to home-builders so supply remains low. On the other side, the cost of construction is too high due to the Government tax take on every home built. This means higher prices in Dublin and little or no homebuilding outside the capital.”

“The exorbitant tax take by Government means that as our industry strives to play its role in addressing climate concerns and build better quality more energy-efficient homes, additional regulation make homebuilding impossible.”

Director of Housing, Planning and Development with CIF, James Benson said housing was the key issue in the election so it is vital that whoever forms the next Government understand the challenges their industry faces.

“We’re inviting local politicians and TDs to attend to hear first-hand some of the barriers facing home builders.”

Representatives from the Office of Planning Regulator, Irish Water, ESB Networks, Beauparc Group & HBFI and Bank of Ireland will also attend the events.

“The clock is ticking for the next Government, if they don’t remove some of these barriers, housing supply will not increase and they will have to face an electorate that has lost patience with the system when it comes to housing,” Mr Durkan said.