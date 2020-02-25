News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Homebuilders say the clock is ticking on the next Government to deliver new homes

Homebuilders say the clock is ticking on the next Government to deliver new homes
By Alan Healy
Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - 04:30 PM

Housebuilders in Ireland are embarking on a series of roadshows to lobby newly-elected TDs on what they say are the barriers to housing construction.

Taxes on construction and the difficulty faced by some people in securing mortgages will form the basis of the workshops organised by The Irish Homebuilders Association (IHBA), an association within the Construction Industry Federation (CIF).

The recent general election saw 48 new TDs enter Dáil Éireann. The IHBS hope to engage with as many of them as possible at events in Cork, Limerick, Waterford and Dublin. IHBA chair Neil Durkan said a key challenge facing the industry is the fact that young people can’t secure mortgages.

“Many have been forced into longer term rental with very little prospect of saving for a deposit,” he said.

“The result of fewer couples with mortgages is less people capable of buying a home. This means banks won’t lend to home-builders so supply remains low. On the other side, the cost of construction is too high due to the Government tax take on every home built. This means higher prices in Dublin and little or no homebuilding outside the capital.”

READ MORE

Joe Gill: Wall of money ready to drive climate change projects

“The exorbitant tax take by Government means that as our industry strives to play its role in addressing climate concerns and build better quality more energy-efficient homes, additional regulation make homebuilding impossible.”

Director of Housing, Planning and Development with CIF, James Benson said housing was the key issue in the election so it is vital that whoever forms the next Government understand the challenges their industry faces.

“We’re inviting local politicians and TDs to attend to hear first-hand some of the barriers facing home builders.”

Representatives from the Office of Planning Regulator, Irish Water, ESB Networks, Beauparc Group & HBFI and Bank of Ireland will also attend the events.

“The clock is ticking for the next Government, if they don’t remove some of these barriers, housing supply will not increase and they will have to face an electorate that has lost patience with the system when it comes to housing,” Mr Durkan said.

READ MORE

Housing can lay foundations for growth and is key to retaining staff

More on this topic

Bennett Construction posts 14% rise in profitsBennett Construction posts 14% rise in profits

Construction sector under Celtic Tiger levels of pressure, report saysConstruction sector under Celtic Tiger levels of pressure, report says

Construction industry say 2027 Cork motorway target is unacceptableConstruction industry say 2027 Cork motorway target is unacceptable

Housing construction jumps 40% in December with activity concentrated on Dublin and CorkHousing construction jumps 40% in December with activity concentrated on Dublin and Cork

TOPIC: Construction

More in this Section

UK stock markets pause for breath after plummeting on coronavirus fearsUK stock markets pause for breath after plummeting on coronavirus fears

UK warned it faces ‘tough road ahead’ as red lines drawn ahead of trade talksUK warned it faces ‘tough road ahead’ as red lines drawn ahead of trade talks

Battle lines drawn for Brexit trade talksBattle lines drawn for Brexit trade talks

Capitalism in need of rethink, Bank of England chief economist saysCapitalism in need of rethink, Bank of England chief economist says


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps advises us to research, plan and keep our heads during online auctionsHow to keep your head during an online auction

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who’s growing resentful of her widowed mum’s needy behaviour.Ask a counsellor: My mother is so clingy since losing my dad – what can I do?

Amid all the uncertainty, this year’s London Fashion Week has quietly set about its task of asking how women will dress for the decade ahead, writes Paul McLauchlan.The trends you'll be wearing next season - from London Fashion Week

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »