Holiday booking fraud sees €12m lost in last year

By Denise O’Donoghue
Tuesday, May 21, 2019 - 10:16 AM

Over 180,000 adults in Ireland have at least once been a victim of holiday booking fraud, new figures show.

In the past 12 months, 25,000 bookings have been affected, with an average loss of €451 per booking. This amounts to almost €12m of personal losses within the last year.

According to iReach Insights, most of the bookings were made on a website (59%), smartphone (36%) or via e-mail (20%) and were mainly paid by credit card (64%). Only 20% of the bookings indicated that they paid cash.

Almost half of those that experienced a booking fraud said they have been deceived at least two times or more.

    The top five bookings that turned out to be a fraud were:

  • train tickets - 35%;

  • hotel bookings - 32%;

  • apartment booking - 23%;

  • bus tickets - 16%;

  • airline tickets - 15%.

Of those deceived, 59% obtained a legitimate replacement booking, 34% indicated that they did not claim under holiday insurance so theylost money, while the remaining 7% claimed and received refunds under holiday insurance.

