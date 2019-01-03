NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Hodson Bay hotels increase operating profit by 5%

Thursday, January 03, 2019 - 06:30 AM
By Gordon Deegan

Operating profits at the Hodson Bay hotels rose by 5% to €3.1m last year.

The group, which is controlled by the O’Sullivan family, includes the Hodson Bay Hotel outside Athlone, the Sheraton Hotel in the centre of Athlone, and the Galway Bay Hotel.

Revenues grew slightly to €30.98m and pre-tax profits also rose slightly, to €2m, after paying loan interest of €1.17m in the year to the end of February.

The group aims to enter the booming hotel market in Dublin with plans to open a 234-bed Hyatt hotel at the Coombe, near St Patrick’s Cathedral.

When the €40m hotel is built, the business will employ as many as 690 people. Last year, staff costs increased slightly to €12.5m. The new hotel will increase the number of rooms across the group to 729, a rise of almost 50%.

The existing hotels “handsomely contribute to the overall bottom line at the group”, said chief executive Padraig Sugrue, adding that he was “quite satisfied with [the] performance of the business last year”.

He said: “It was stable growth last year and we have enjoyed stable growth in revenues and profits in the current year.”

Mr Sugrue said the group was looking at a number of sites “but we are going to be consumed in 2019 with the new Hyatt in Dublin which will be the first Hyatt in Ireland”.

The group’s profit last year takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €2m and refurbishment costs of over €1m.


