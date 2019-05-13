NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Historic month for Dublin Airport with 2.8 million passengers

Dublin Airport, file photo
Monday, May 13, 2019 - 11:40 AM

Dublin Airport enjoyed the busiest April in its history increasing the number of passengers by 7% to 2.8 million.

Passenger volumes to continental Europe increased by 9%, with almost 1.5 million passengers travelling last month.

Transatlantic passenger volumes grew by 16% and all other international traffic rose also. However, domestic travel fell by 3%.

More than 9.3 million passengers have travelled through Dublin Airport in the first four months of this year.

Flying to over 200 destinations worldwide, Dublin Airport is the 11th busiest airport in the European Union.

