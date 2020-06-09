News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

High rents make Dublin most expensive city in Eurozone

High rents make Dublin most expensive city in Eurozone
An aerial shot of Dublin City. Photo: Maxpics
By Denise O’Donoghue
Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 01:05 PM

Dublin has been ranked as the most expensive place to live in the Eurozone.

It is more costly to live in Dublin than in Paris or Rome.

The Mercer 2020 Cost of Living Survey places the capital 46th out of 209 cities around the world.

The survey measures the comparative cost of more than 200 items in over 400 cities throughout the world, including housing, transportation, food, clothing, household goods, and entertainment.

The UK's decision to leave the European Union has not impacted its local currency, which remains strong, the survey found.

“The position of UK cities remained relatively stable year-on-year as the pound held its own against the US dollar,” said Kate Fitzpatrick, Mercer’s Global Mobility Practice Leader for the UK and Ireland.

Worldwide, Hong Kong tops the list of most expensive cities. It is followed by Ashgabat in Turkmenistan in second position and Tokyo and Zurich in third and fourth positions.

“Border closings, flight interruptions, mandatory confinements, and other short-term disruptions have affected not only the cost of goods and services, but also the quality of living of assignees,” said Ilya Bonic, Career President and Head of Mercer Strategy.

“Climate change, issues related to environmental footprint, and health system challenges have pushed multinationals to consider how a city’s efforts around sustainability can impact the living conditions for their expatriate workers. Cities with a strong sustainability focus can greatly improve living standards, which can in turn improve employee well-being and engagement.”

Mercer's data was collected in March and it says price variances in many locations were not significant due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE

Ireland sees record demand of almost €70 billion for bond sale

More on this topic

Private landlord offers refunds to students who left during Covid-19 crisisPrivate landlord offers refunds to students who left during Covid-19 crisis

State paid private landlords over €582m under housing schemes in 2019State paid private landlords over €582m under housing schemes in 2019

'Renters have been disproportionately affected by Covid-19' - Charity wants eviction ban extended'Renters have been disproportionately affected by Covid-19' - Charity wants eviction ban extended

Appeals board turns down plans for 452 build-to-rent apartments in south DublinAppeals board turns down plans for 452 build-to-rent apartments in south Dublin


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

DublinCost Of LivingTOPIC: Rent crisis

More in this Section

Ireland sees record demand of almost €70 billion for bond saleIreland sees record demand of almost €70 billion for bond sale

Cunard scraps cruise sailings until NovemberCunard scraps cruise sailings until November

Coronavirus will increase economic inequality in Irish society, says UCC studyCoronavirus will increase economic inequality in Irish society, says UCC study

Electric vehicle sales increase despite overall fall in new car registrationsElectric vehicle sales increase despite overall fall in new car registrations


Lifestyle

Parenting forums have helped to breakdown the isolation of rearing children. But it’s important to remember your own core values, experts tell Helen O’CallaghanParenting: The pros and cons of online resources

With so many taking their first tentative steps down the gardening superhighway during the lockdown and developing a deeper appreciation for the natural world all around us, it’s time to have a look at some of the basics.Gardening tips: Dig in and get back to basics

Classic champions league, and two international TV dramas feature among today's bestTuesday TV highlights: Nail-biting drama, and Roy Keane at his brilliant best among today's top picks

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 6, 2020

  • 11
  • 22
  • 27
  • 28
  • 34
  • 36
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »