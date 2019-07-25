News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

High Court approves survival scheme for healthcare companies employing 79

High Court approves survival scheme for healthcare companies employing 79
By Ann O'Loughlin
Thursday, July 25, 2019 - 03:34 PM

The High Court has approved survival proposals for three health care and pharmacy firms employing 79 people.

BOFH Holdings, trading as Health Express Pharmacy, Median Healthcare and Brady's Pharmacy, were granted court protection due to financial difficulties last March when Neil Hughes of Baker Tilly was appointed examiner.

An independent expert believed the companies had a reasonable prospect of survival if certain conditions were satisfied, including securing new investment and the introduction of cost saving measures and general overhead costs.

Under a modified scheme of arrangement approved by Mr Justice David Barniville on Thursday, a number of measures are to be implemented including a Lloyds Pharmacy investment of €972,000 in BOFH and €1m in Median, and €150,000 by DBDC Eight Ltd in Brady's.

The court heard creditors, including AIB, the Revenue, Everyday Finance and the HSE were neutral as to the survival proposals.

Mr Justice Barniville, noting it meant the firms could continue to trade and ensure the jobs of 79, was satisfied to approve the scheme.

He said the only difficulty was that the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) also has to approve the scheme in relation to BOFH and Median, though not Brady's.

While it is anticipated this approval will be forthcoming, the judge agreed with a suggestion from Gary McCarthy SC, for the examiner, that the survival scheme would come into effect 21 days from Thursday, or from when the CCPC grants approval, or which ever is sooner.

Court protection for these two companies would remain until then while the survival scheme in relation to Brady's would take effect from 5pm on Thursday.

READ MORE

Veteran comic Sil Fox denies sexually assaulting woman in Dublin bar

More on this topic

Dublin man who threatened two detectives is jailed for three yearsDublin man who threatened two detectives is jailed for three years

Nurse sues nightclub and claims suffered burns when dry shampoo turned into 'flame thrower'Nurse sues nightclub and claims suffered burns when dry shampoo turned into 'flame thrower'

Father-of-three jailed for sexual abuse of boy which left child feeling 'dirty and vulnerable'Father-of-three jailed for sexual abuse of boy which left child feeling 'dirty and vulnerable'

Judgement on celebrity couple Pamela Flood and Ronan Ryan's eviction from €900k home delayedJudgement on celebrity couple Pamela Flood and Ronan Ryan's eviction from €900k home delayed

CourtCourt caseTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Former operators of National Aquatic Centre not entitled to damages, appeal court rulesFormer operators of National Aquatic Centre not entitled to damages, appeal court rules

NAMA review finds it has made 'exceptional progress', will manage loan book beyond 2021NAMA review finds it has made 'exceptional progress', will manage loan book beyond 2021

Unilever's ice cream sales chilled by cooler spring weatherUnilever's ice cream sales chilled by cooler spring weather

Chartered accountants are in big demand as Irish economy soarsChartered accountants are in big demand as Irish economy soars


Lifestyle

JULIEN’S AUCTIONS in Beverly Hills is to present a two-day celebration of Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker, live and online, on October 18 and 19.Auction will celebrate Steely Dan’s co-founder

THIS newly-discovered portrait of Olimpia Maidalchini Pamphilj by DiegoVelázquez sold for £2.49 million (€2,792,559) at Sotheby’s in London this month.Long-lost portrait sells for nearly €3m

About 12,000 people are diagnosed with skin cancer in Ireland every year. Jonathan deBurca Butler visits Boots’ mole screening service where moles are scanned and the results sent away to British labs.Knowing the signs of skin cancer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »