News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

High Court appoints provisional liquidator to bus company

High Court appoints provisional liquidator to bus company
By Aodhan O'Faolain
Wednesday, October 02, 2019 - 04:51 PM

Revenue has succeeded in its High Court application to have a provisional liquidator appointed to a Co Meath-based bus company.

Mr Justice Richard Humphreys on Wednesday appointed insolvency practitioner Mr Aidan Murphy of Crowe Ireland as provisional liquidator to Enfield Coaches Ltd, of Rathcore, Enfield, Co Meath.

The court heard that the company provides coach and related transport services.

At the High Court, Arthur Cunningham Bl for the Collector General of the Revenue Commissioners said his client is owed €39,000 as unpaid PAYE, PRSI and interest.

Counsel said that the collector general was seeking the appointment due to concerns over the transfer of assets, namely three buses, from the company to what it believes is a related company called M4 Direct Travel Ltd.

Another matter of concern, Counsel said, is that late last month the company called a creditor's meeting with a view to appointing a liquidator to the firm.

A statement of affairs was made available to creditors at that meeting, which counsel said showed that the company had preferential debts of €133,000 and unsecured debts of €815,000.

The statement of affairs also indicated that the companies net assets, namely 19 buses were valued at €5,000.

However, that meeting broke up and a liquidator was not appointed counsel said. Another creditor's meeting is due to take place later this month.

In all the circumstances counsel said that Enfield Coaches is unable to pay its debts and this was an appropriate case where a provisional liquidator should be appointed by the court.

The appointment of a provisional liquidator would allow for the orderly winding up of the company, counsel added.

Following counsel's submissions, Mr Murphy's appointment as provisional liquidator was confirmed by Mr Justice Humphreys.

The mater will return before the court later this month.

More on this topic

Court hears harassment of woman in Cork by stranger was completely life-changingCourt hears harassment of woman in Cork by stranger was completely life-changing

Freddie Thompson challenge against 'unbearable' prison conditions adjourned at last minuteFreddie Thompson challenge against 'unbearable' prison conditions adjourned at last minute

'Josh never stood a chance that night': Fugitive Shane O'Brien convicted of murder after international manhunt'Josh never stood a chance that night': Fugitive Shane O'Brien convicted of murder after international manhunt

13-year-old boy forgiven by fellow pupil for attempted stabbing13-year-old boy forgiven by fellow pupil for attempted stabbing

courtliquidationTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Ex-Thomas Cook workers demand full inquiry into travel giant's collapseEx-Thomas Cook workers demand full inquiry into travel giant's collapse

Irish construction industry leaders warned to finalise Brexit plansIrish construction industry leaders warned to finalise Brexit plans

These are Ireland's top 30 stores, according to new listThese are Ireland's top 30 stores, according to new list

UK pharmacists see shortages of every major type of medicine - but is it Brexit?UK pharmacists see shortages of every major type of medicine - but is it Brexit?


Lifestyle

Combating sleepless nights is possible, but as nutrition expert Rob Hobson tells Liz Connor, there’s an art to it.Nutritionist Rob Hobson battled insomnia for years – here’s how he finally managed to fix his sleep

At the beach and beyond, this Indian Ocean island is a breath of fresh air, says Priya Joshi.This is why life in Mauritius really is a breeze

North Clare and its Burren landscape is a barren, yet breath taking part of the country, writes Mimi Murray.Wild charm in craggy Clare - The best of the Burren

An Irish dubbing of the infamous film Salo, or the 120 Days of Sodom, is not an enjoyable experience for the audience. But that's precisely the point, writes Alan O'Riordan.Review: Irish dubbing of Salo not an enjoyable experience. But that's precisely the point

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »