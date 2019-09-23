High Court appoints interim examiner to Irish-registered oil and gas service supplier

The High Court has appointed an interim examiner to the Irish registered parent company of a business that provides services to the oil and gas industry.

Mr Justice Michael Quinn this afternoon appointed experienced insolvency expert Michael McAteer of Grant Thornton as interim examiner to Weatherford International PLC.

The company is the Irish parent of over 240 subsidiaries based all over the world and employs some 24,500 workers.

The services it supplies include drilling services, electronic well measurement and monitoring, completion, production, and evaluation products and services.

The court heard that the company has got into financial difficulties due to the volatility in the oil market and a drop in the demand for the services it provides.

Petitioning the court for Mr McAteer's appointment Brian Kennedy SC for the company said that while the company is unable to meet its debt obligations, an independent experts report has stated that the company and the group has a reasonable prospect of survival as a going concern if certain steps are taken.

Counsel said that the company has already embarked on a restructuring plan, and has been in discussions with its creditors and bankers.

Counsel said that the independent expert has stated that the proposals contained in the plan are more advantageous to all relevant parties than if the group went into liquidation.

Counsel said if the company was to be wound up it would result in a net deficit of US$7.4bn. Counsel added the company has traded successfully for many years, was listed on the New York Stock Exchange and its clients include BP, Petrobras, and Pemex.

In recent times, however, Weatherford International has been loss-making.

Counsel said that as part of the proposals aimed at rescuing the group certain steps have already been taken.

These include one of its subsidiaries entering into a process before the US Courts known as Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

A draft agreement with the group's creditors had been agreed, counsel said. But in order to complete this plan, the group's parent which is Irish registered must go through a successful examinership in Ireland.

As part of that process, it had been agreed that Weatherford International's existing shareholding will be diluted to create more equity in the group, counsel said.

Counsel also told the court that while the company is Irish registered it pays its taxes in Switzerland, which was its centre of main interest.

As part of the restructuring plan goes ahead it is envisaged that the firm will pay its taxes in Ireland, counsel added.

In order to complete the rescue plan counsel said certain things needed to be done by the end of November, so it was anticipated that this may be a shorter examinership than usual.

After appointing Mr McAteer as interim examiner the Judge adjourned the matter to a date in early October.