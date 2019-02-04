Higgins wants ‘real regionalism’ as Brexit looms

Regional development will be key to the Irish economy in the future, especially in the uncertainty surrounding Brexit, President Michael D Higgins has said.

Speaking at Cork Chamber’s annual dinner, Mr Higgins said the organisation had played a vital role in Cork’s economic history over many years.

“I know how important, vibrant and sustainable regions are for the health of our economy and the prosperity of our people. We perhaps need to rediscover some of the lessons of regional economic policy that we learned in our own past,” President Higgins said.

Sabina Higgins, Lord Mayor Cllr Mick Finn, Bill O'Connell, President Cork Chamber, Anne Doherty, Cork City Manager and Conor Healy, Chief Executive, Cork Chamber in the Lord Mayor's Chambers, Cork City Hall prior attending the Cork Chamber Annual Dinner, on the occasion of the 200th Anniversary of the Chamber. Picture: John Sheehan

“For the first century of independence, your chamber has been an important advocate for the economic and industrial development of Cork, from the modernisation of Cork Harbour and the construction of Cork Airport to the expansion of commercial education and support for new undersea cables.”

He told 1,000 business and political figures that “real regionalism” was needed as Brexit loomed.

“We need real regionalism with the capacity to ascertain possibilities and difficulties, establishing policy, make investment choices and be accountable to the people — that will be all the more important as we confront the uncertainty caused by the decision of the UK to leave the EU.

“Though the outcome of events in Westminster remain in doubt, we can be sure our economic future will only be certain if it rests on a vision of balanced economic development, one conscious of, and capable of rising to, the ecological challenges presented by climate change and the loss of biodiversity.”

Cork Chamber president Bill O’Connell said Cork needs “absolute clarity and transparency” on delivery timelines for all projects in the capital plan and Ireland 2040 as a matter of urgency.

“Today’s best isn’t good enough for tomorrow. The plans that are set out in Ireland 2040 offer a once in a lifetime opportunity to change Cork over the next 20 years but if they stay in print alone they are nothing but aspirations.

Photos: Darragh Kane

"Reflecting on our history, it is clear that we must display both the vision of those who came before us but most critically their ability to deliver,” Mr O’Connell said.

Mr O’Connell pointed to Chamber campaigns such as the opening of Passage-Cork railway line in 1850, access to international mail routes in the late 1800s, and economic destination marketing in the 1960s as examples of initiatives that can be copied today.

Technologies have changed yet the needs of business that enable a successful and prosperous Cork region remain the same, he said.

“From Blackrock trains to transatlantic planes, the changes in Irish life, business and society over 200 years are immeasurable.

“But their significance will be measured in the fullness of time relative to events that have yet to unfold, Relative to how we shape our city region physically, culturally, economically, environmentally and socially.”