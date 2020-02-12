News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Hibernia Reit shares shed 10% during election campaign over Sinn Féin pledges

Hibernia Reit shares shed 10% during election campaign over Sinn Féin pledges
By Eamon Quinn
Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - 12:00 AM

Concerns about a further commercial stamp duty hike by a potential Sinn Féin-led government continue to weigh on property shares, including Hibernia Reit, the country’s largest stock market-listed office landlord.

After issuing a trading update, Hibernia shares edged higher but have nonetheless shed around 10% of their value during the election campaign when it became clear Sinn Féin was surging in the polls.

Hibernia owns major swathes of office space in the Dublin docklands and central Dublin and is valued on the market at €876m, well below the value of the offices it owns. In the update, chief executive Kevin Nowlan said lettings in the Dublin office market ended the year “strongly” following a summer lull, and it had made progress in filling vacant office space.

Hibernia and other Irish property shares were hit last year by an unlikely combination of Brexit, as well as the decision by rival office landlord Green Reit, led by Pat Gunne and Stephen Vernon, to sell up. The property veterans, who had built up holdings in Dublin and Cork, said Green Reit shares were severely undervalued.

All sorts of Irish-exposed real estate shares, as well as the banks and residential landlord Ires Reit, have been hit in recent days amid investor concerns over Sinn Féin’s policies that may include a stamp duty hike and State-wide residential rent freezes.

Broker Davy said Hibernia shares trade at a 27% discount, “and far below levels seen in stocks exposed to the London office market”.

The broker noted Hibernia’s recent share buyback programme and the potential to do more of the same in the future.

READ MORE

Business awards will recognise the contributions made to Cork

More on this topic

Home sales jump in Cork and Leinster but drop in the capitalHome sales jump in Cork and Leinster but drop in the capital

Developer secures permission for 23-storey apartment block in Dublin's 'Connolly Quarter'Developer secures permission for 23-storey apartment block in Dublin's 'Connolly Quarter'

Developers get go-ahead to build 290 apartments at Citywest despite Dunnes Stores objectionDevelopers get go-ahead to build 290 apartments at Citywest despite Dunnes Stores objection

CSO figures show household wealth grew 80% from depth of recessionCSO figures show household wealth grew 80% from depth of recession

Hibernia ReitReal EstateBusinessSinn FéinTOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

US judge removes major hurdle in T-Mobile’s $26bn Sprint takeover bidUS judge removes major hurdle in T-Mobile’s $26bn Sprint takeover bid

Intel becomes latest firm to pull out of Mobile World Congress over coronavirusIntel becomes latest firm to pull out of Mobile World Congress over coronavirus

UK economy stagnates in British election monthsUK economy stagnates in British election months

Footasylum takeover by JD Sports provisionally blocked by UK's competition watchdogFootasylum takeover by JD Sports provisionally blocked by UK's competition watchdog


Lifestyle

As we look forward to Valentine’s Day, we’re celebrating romance of the fairytale kind.Inside the proposals of couples who met, fell in love and lived happily ever after

Its healing properties have convinced Fiann Ó Nualláin it’s time to start sowing this crop againSelling points of celery seed and its medicinal properties

To make a bold statement, the beauty industry takes the widest pivots the fastest, and it seems that skincare specifically is taking a sharp turn from being about taking away to giving back to the skin.The Skin Nerd: Selecting super soothers in skincare makes sense

A diagnosis with Parkinson’s hasn’t stopped Herbie Brennan from continuing to add to his impressive roster of best-selling books, says Ed Power.Parkinson's not stopping author from adding to collection of best-selling books

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »