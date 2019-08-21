News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Hi-tech marketing firm opens Dublin office with view to employing 200

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, August 21, 2019 - 11:52 AM

Hi-tech company, ActiveCampaign, has announced the opening of its European headquarters in Dublin.

The company expects its Dublin presence to expand to more than 200 employees.

Initial hires will focus on support, sales, customer success, and marketing. The company is being supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.

ActiveCampaign launched its Customer Experience Automation earlier this year, which is being used by thousands of European businesses to connect and engage with their customers.

Its SaaS platform enables businesses to create optimized customer experiences by automating many behind-the-scenes processes and communicating with their customers across channels with personalized, intelligence-driven messages.

The company’s plans for the UK, Ireland, France, Spain, Italy, and Germany are include hiring staff that can support customers in their preferred languages as well as launching country-specific marketing efforts.

Jason Vandeboom, Founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign, said: “We are committed to helping these customers continue to grow and see no better way than to do that locally.

"Dublin’s talent and its tech ecosystem make it the perfect place for our first European office.”

Minister for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, Pat Breen, said: “I would like to congratulate ActiveCampaign on the opening of their first European office in Dublin, which will result in the creation of over 200 highly skilled jobs.

"Their presence will add to Ireland’s already strong reputation as a global hub for high-tech innovative companies and is a great vote of confidence in the attractiveness of our enterprise culture. ”

Mary Buckley, Executive Director of IDA Ireland, said: “High growth international companies continue to be attracted to Ireland due to the ease of access to a talented workforce and the ability to scale their operations quickly."

