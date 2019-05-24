Here are this week's eight business movers

Conor Kane has been appointed as South East correspondent with RTÉ News.

Currently a freelance journalist in the south east region, Conor has reported on news and sport for national and local media, including RTÉ, over the last number of years.

He has previously worked as South East correspondent for the Irish Independent and a senior news reporter for the Irish Examiner. Prior to this he worked with The Roscommon Herald, Wicklow People and People Group Newspapers (Wexford), and The Nationalist in Clonmel.

He is a journalism graduate from DIT with over 25 years media experience and has a wide range of contacts across the region. Conor is a native of Fethard in Co. Tipperary and lives in Clonmel. He will commence his role with RTÉ in mid-June.

Pádraig McCarthy has been appointed as sales director at TEKenable, with responsibility for managing and building relationships with key accounts.

He will also develop new business opportunities and formulate sales strategies to drive revenue growth.

His prior roles include senior corporate account manager at Three Ireland for three years, and working in Oracle for seven years in roles such as business development manager, partner manager and senior sales specialist. He holds a BBS from Waterford IT, a HDip in Computer Science from UCC and a HDip in Quality Engineering from NUI Galway.

He brings more than 23 years of experience in IT.

AnnMarie Farrelly has been appointed as interim CEO of Fingal County Council, with the departure of Paul Reid to become director general of the Health Service Executive.

Ms Farrelly, who held the role of director of planning and strategic infrastructure, was appointed by the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government and has assumed the role of Interim CEO until a permanent appointment is made by the Public Appointments Service.

She was also previously Fingal County Council’s director of housing and community from 2011 to 2015 and previously chaired the boards of the Seamus Ennis Arts Centre and the Drinan Enterprise Centre.

Liam Wielopolski has been appointed as executive creative director with marketing communications firm Core, effective from September 2. He spent over 15 years in global creative leadership positions.

He joins from DDB, where he has been chief creative officer for Johannesburg and Africa since 2013. Prior to this, he worked with Y&R, and with Saatchi & Saatchi. He has won 11 Cannes Lions, as well as D&AD, Andys, Clios, New York Festivals, Loeries, Eagles and The One Show.

He has served as a jury member at the 2015 Cannes Lions, jury president of the 2016 World Independent Advertising Awards in Buenos Aires and an exec jury member for New York Festivals 2017.

He also ranked in the Top 10 ECDs on Bestadsontv.com in 2016 and 2017 and has ranked in the top 50 ECDs since 2010.

Gabriel Keane, who is MD and owner of Kia Liffey Valley, Dublin, was elected President of the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI), at its AGM in Killashee Hotel, Naas, Co Kildare.

Having joined the motor industry nearly 30 years ago, he has gained extensive experience. His previous roles included director of Nissan Ireland and managing director for Windsor Motors. In 2014, he established Kia Liffey Valley, which has become the largest Kia dealership in Ireland and one of the top 10 Kia dealers in Europe.

Mr Keane thanked the members of the Society for allowing him the honour of being president and looks forward to serving the members in the coming year.

Conall O’Halloran has been elected president of Chartered Accountants Ireland, the accountancy body for 27,000 members north and south.

He will focus on the challenges facing the audit profession, and highlighting access to the profession at graduate level, including non-graduate entry routes and facilitating more opportunities to train in industry and the public sector.

He is an audit partner in KPMG and served as head of audit for KPMG Ireland from 2013-19. Previously, he was the firm’s head of risk and professional practice. He has served internationally on KPMG audit and risk leadership groups, and two terms on the council of Chartered Accountants Ireland.

He was also nominated by Government to the UK’s Financial Reporting Council’s Audit and Assurance Board and the Company Law Review Group, where he served for nine years.

Lorraine Royle has been appointed as corporate sales executive with Clayton Hotel Cork City.

A Waterford native, she gained vast amounts of hospitality experience in Cork working for Walter Raleigh Hotel, Youghal, and The Talbot Collection in Midleton.

She will be responsible for business development of the Clayton’s conference and events centre which has just undergone a €300,000 refurbishment. Engaging with national and international conference organisers will be a key focus.

Located on Lapps Quay in the heart of the city, the Clayton Hotel Cork City has completed a €5m refurbishment of all bedrooms, conference centre, lobby and hotel restaurant.

Clayton’s general manager Conor O’Toole said: “We are delighted to have Lorraine as part of our team and looking forward to supporting her in this new role. This appointment is an indication as to how focused we are on securing conference business for Cork city”.

Faye Thomas has been promoted to chief commercial officer (CCO) within AMI, the secure IT recycling company.

AMI disposes of computers, laptops, hard drives, and other IT equipment, minimising risk of data breaches for public and private sector companies across Ireland and the UK.

Faye brings over 20 years’ experience in sales strategy and business development to her new role, notably as AMI’s business manager and key account manager. She was previously a senior account manager for cloud-based services provider Capita Managed IT Solutions. She was also previously an operations director within the food and beverage industry.

She holds a number of business-related qualifications including a Mini MBA from Queens University Belfast, a Prince2 Project Management certification and is a member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing.