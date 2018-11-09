Here are the winners in the Irish Car of the Year Awards

Ireland’s motoring journalists crowned the Volvo XC40 as Irish Car of the Year 2019 last night.

Volvo took the top award with its XC40 model also being named as Irish Compact Crossover of the Year category winner at the awards ceremony in Dublin's Gibson Hotel.

Last year's Irish Car of the Year award was won by the Peugeot 3008.

Apart from the Innovation category award winner, the nine other category winners were all in the running for the top honour with the judging panel of some 33 journalists selecting the Volvo XC40 by a very slim margin.

The Mercedes Benz Sprinter was voted as Irish Van of the Year 2019.

ICOTY Committee member Bob Flavin said: “Congratulations to the Volvo XC40 for winning through from a field of some 48 new models launched this year on the Irish market.”

ICOTY Committee member Mark Gallivan said: “What a wonderful array of cars we had in this year’s competition, it was a very tight race and the XC40 is a very worthy winner.”

Tom Dennigan of Continental Tyres said about the awards: “The choices of the Irish Car of the Year jury provide a great helping hand to Irish consumers in navigating their way through the bewildering array of high tech vehicles that are launched in Ireland each year and in this regard, Continental is delighted to be associated with the Irish Car of the Year awards.”