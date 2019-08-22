News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Here are the 9 steps for businesses to take to prepare for Brexit

Here are the 9 steps for businesses to take to prepare for Brexit
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 12:46 PM

Irish companies that trade with the UK are being urged to immediately up their levels of preparation for Brexit.

With exactly 10 weeks to go until the UK leaves the EU, the Government is calling on businesses of all sizes to make sure they have proper procedures in place given the increased threat of a no-deal scenario.

The Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe said: “One of the most practical steps businesses who trade with the UK can take is ensuring they have a customs registration, known as an EORI number.

"Having an EORI number is a necessary first step in being able to trade with the UK post-Brexit."

The Government has highlighted nine steps that businesses can take now to help prepare for the UK’s departure from the EU.

    The 9 steps:

  • Understand the new rules for UK importing and exporting

  • Review your supply chain and UK market strategy

  • Be aware of possible changes to transport and logistics

  • Review all your certification, regulation and licencing

  • Review your contracts and data management

  • Ensure you are maximising Government Brexit programmes and supports

  • Manage your cash flow, currency and make sure your banking is in order

  • Protect and inform your staff

  • Know more about the impact to your sector

The Tánaiste, Simon Coveney, said the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit is rising.

He said: "A no-deal Brexit would have profound implications for Ireland on all levels. These include macroeconomic, trade and sectoral challenges, both immediately and in the longer term.

“The Government’s Brexit Contingency Action Plan Update, reflects the extensive work which has taken place at EU level and on a whole-of-Government basis, including the Brexit Omnibus Act, to prepare for a no-deal Brexit. Now, with 10 weeks to go, we are urging businesses and consumers to prepare.

“It is only by Government, businesses and citizens working together nationally and with our EU partners that we can aim to mitigate as far as possible the impacts of a no-deal Brexit, and ensure that we are as prepared as we can be for the changes it will bring.

READ MORE

Helen McEntee: Ireland 'willing and ready to listen' to backstop proposals

“If anyone is concerned about Brexit and the impact it may have on their daily life or their business, go to www.gov.ie/brexit which has advice on how to start preparing.”

The Government is appealing to a number of sectors which they believe have low levels of Brexit preparedness.

    They are:

  • Smaller businesses who may not realize they are trading with the UK

  • Construction businesses

  • Manufacturing companies

  • Agrifood businesses, particularly those in food production

  • Retail particularly independent shops, and hardware stores who source products from or through the UK.

  • Hauliers

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, said: "Businesses that move animals, plants, or products of animal or plant origin (including wood and wood products) to or from the UK should engage with my Department so that we can help ensure they are familiar with the requirements for importing or exporting such commodities from/to the UK.

“Agrifood businesses should ensure they are registered with Revenue and my Department, make sure you know what documents and certificates you have to submit, to whom you have to submit them and what are the time limits for submission.

"Decide who is going to be responsible for the submission of documents and certificates – you or a customs agent.”

More on this topic

Macron warns Johnson not to expect major changes to Brexit dealMacron warns Johnson not to expect major changes to Brexit deal

‘Irish cross-border policing under threat from no-deal Brexit’‘Irish cross-border policing under threat from no-deal Brexit’

Helen McEntee: Ireland 'willing and ready to listen' to backstop proposals Helen McEntee: Ireland 'willing and ready to listen' to backstop proposals

Boris Johnson set for showdown Brexit talks in ParisBoris Johnson set for showdown Brexit talks in Paris

brexitbusinessTOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Tesco ‘could ban brands’ with excessive plastic from shelvesTesco ‘could ban brands’ with excessive plastic from shelves

Around 50 SMEs see sales rise by more than €1m in four months in eBay pilot programmeAround 50 SMEs see sales rise by more than €1m in four months in eBay pilot programme

The number of empty commercial properties rises in 18 counties, report findsThe number of empty commercial properties rises in 18 counties, report finds

Direct London to Sydney flights a step closer with Qantas testsDirect London to Sydney flights a step closer with Qantas tests


Lifestyle

RJ Keighery's sale offers an across-the-board selection, says Des O'Sullivan.Waterford event to offer antique hunters plenty of variety

Dave Grohl’s journey from the heartbreak of Nirvana and Kurt Cobain’s suicide to the stadium rock sunny uplands frequented by Foo Fighters is proof even the most anguishing stories can have happy endings.Foo Fighters impress in RDS show as Grohl's agonising story gets happy ending

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 22, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »