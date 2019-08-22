Here are the 9 steps for businesses to take to prepare for Brexit

Irish companies that trade with the UK are being urged to immediately up their levels of preparation for Brexit.

With exactly 10 weeks to go until the UK leaves the EU, the Government is calling on businesses of all sizes to make sure they have proper procedures in place given the increased threat of a no-deal scenario.

The Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe said: “One of the most practical steps businesses who trade with the UK can take is ensuring they have a customs registration, known as an EORI number.

"Having an EORI number is a necessary first step in being able to trade with the UK post-Brexit."

The Government has highlighted nine steps that businesses can take now to help prepare for the UK’s departure from the EU.

The 9 steps: Understand the new rules for UK importing and exporting

Review your supply chain and UK market strategy

Be aware of possible changes to transport and logistics

Review all your certification, regulation and licencing

Review your contracts and data management

Ensure you are maximising Government Brexit programmes and supports

Manage your cash flow, currency and make sure your banking is in order

Protect and inform your staff

Know more about the impact to your sector

The Tánaiste, Simon Coveney, said the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit is rising.

He said: "A no-deal Brexit would have profound implications for Ireland on all levels. These include macroeconomic, trade and sectoral challenges, both immediately and in the longer term.

“The Government’s Brexit Contingency Action Plan Update, reflects the extensive work which has taken place at EU level and on a whole-of-Government basis, including the Brexit Omnibus Act, to prepare for a no-deal Brexit. Now, with 10 weeks to go, we are urging businesses and consumers to prepare.

“It is only by Government, businesses and citizens working together nationally and with our EU partners that we can aim to mitigate as far as possible the impacts of a no-deal Brexit, and ensure that we are as prepared as we can be for the changes it will bring.

“If anyone is concerned about Brexit and the impact it may have on their daily life or their business, go to www.gov.ie/brexit which has advice on how to start preparing.”

The Government is appealing to a number of sectors which they believe have low levels of Brexit preparedness.

They are: Smaller businesses who may not realize they are trading with the UK

Construction businesses

Manufacturing companies

Agrifood businesses, particularly those in food production

Retail particularly independent shops, and hardware stores who source products from or through the UK.

Hauliers

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, said: "Businesses that move animals, plants, or products of animal or plant origin (including wood and wood products) to or from the UK should engage with my Department so that we can help ensure they are familiar with the requirements for importing or exporting such commodities from/to the UK.

“Agrifood businesses should ensure they are registered with Revenue and my Department, make sure you know what documents and certificates you have to submit, to whom you have to submit them and what are the time limits for submission.

"Decide who is going to be responsible for the submission of documents and certificates – you or a customs agent.”